Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 25, 2023

Bollywood Romantic Hits

This iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol became a classic with its beautiful love story and memorable songs

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) 

Image: Imdb

Directed by Karan Johar, this film featured an ensemble cast and portrayed various forms of love, particularly the romantic storyline of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Image: Imdb

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
(2001)

This film, starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, is not just a romantic tale but also focuses on family values and relationships

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
(1994) 

Image: Imdb

A romantic comedy featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, celebrated for its fresh storyline and peppy music

Jab We Met
 (2007) 

Image: Imdb

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's adaptation of the classic story starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, showcasing intense and tragic love

Devdas (2002) 

Image: Imdb

This Karan Johar film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, portraying a love triangle that connected with audiences

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
 (1998)

Image: Imdb

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, this film beautifully portrayed a love story that defied boundaries and stood the test of time

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Image: Imdb

 A Yash Chopra classic, this film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor showcased the complexities of love and dance

Dil To Pagal Hai
 (1997)

Image: Imdb

 Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Image: Imdb

 A contemporary romantic film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, known for its soulful music and emotional storyline

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this film portrayed a beautiful love story amidst a backdrop of friendship, travel, and self-discovery

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
(2013)

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here