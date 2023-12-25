Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 25, 2023
Bollywood Romantic Hits
This iconic film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol became a classic with its beautiful love story and memorable songs
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Image: Imdb
Directed by Karan Johar, this film featured an ensemble cast and portrayed various forms of love, particularly the romantic storyline of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
Image: Imdb
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
(2001)
This film, starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, is not just a romantic tale but also focuses on family values and relationships
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
(1994)
Image: Imdb
A romantic comedy featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, celebrated for its fresh storyline and peppy music
Jab We Met
(2007)
Image: Imdb
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's adaptation of the classic story starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, showcasing intense and tragic love
Devdas (2002)
Image: Imdb
This Karan Johar film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, portraying a love triangle that connected with audiences
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
(1998)
Image: Imdb
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, this film beautifully portrayed a love story that defied boundaries and stood the test of time
Veer-Zaara (2004)
Image: Imdb
A Yash Chopra classic, this film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor showcased the complexities of love and dance
Dil To Pagal Hai
(1997)
Image: Imdb
Aashiqui 2 (2013)
Image: Imdb
A contemporary romantic film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, known for its soulful music and emotional storyline
Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this film portrayed a beautiful love story amidst a backdrop of friendship, travel, and self-discovery
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
(2013)
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.