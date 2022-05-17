Entertainment
Sampriti Dutta
MAY 17, 2022
Bollywood runs in Khushi Kapoor's blood
Main Rang Sharbaton Ka
Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
One thing about Bollywood is that it is unapologetically dramatic and rocks it anyway! Khushi doesn’t shy away from adding that dramatic factor to her outfits and pictures
Back to college
Some of the most Bollywood works are based on college days. Well, this outfit shows just how home Khushi would feel in a college-centric movie!
Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi rocks traditionals. Also, she looks stunning in pink (gulaab) which is Bollywood’s absolute favourite colour
Gulabi Ankhen Hai Teri
Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Okay, let’s be honest - those cinematic beach shots in B’wood movies- we absolutely love them! Well, Khushi is absolutely perfect for them
Samundar Mein Naha Ke
Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
In Aankhon Ki Masti
Khushi’s chocolate brown eyes are so expressive and mesmerising that you just fall in love with them. Well, she sure can hold her audience’s attention!
Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi is the perfect new generation Poo. This picture gives such ‘Kaun hai woh jisne dobara mudke Poo ko nahi dekha’ vibes
You are my Soniya!
Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Okay, Bollywood and family dramas? They are made for one another. Well her adorable K3G portraits with Janhvi are proof Khushi will fit just right in
Kabhi 'Khushi' Kabhie Gham
Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi lost her mom, the legendary actress Sridevi in 2018. Sridevi would be so proud of Khushi today, all set to walk in her footsteps
Maa
Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi is a fashion icon and there is no denying it! She is just one of the emerging style queens of Bollywood
Fashion Ka Hai Yeh Jalwa
Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi is dreamy, ethereal and gorgeous. Hmm, are you daydreaming about your super successful Bollywood career, Khushi?
Mere Khwabon Mein
Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram
