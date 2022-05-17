Entertainment

Sampriti Dutta

MAY 17, 2022

Bollywood runs in Khushi Kapoor's blood

Main Rang Sharbaton Ka

Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

One thing about Bollywood is that it is unapologetically dramatic and rocks it anyway! Khushi doesn’t shy away from adding that dramatic factor to her outfits and pictures

Back to college

Some of the most Bollywood works are based on college days. Well, this outfit shows just how home Khushi would feel in a college-centric movie!

Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi rocks traditionals. Also, she looks stunning in pink (gulaab) which is Bollywood’s absolute favourite colour

Gulabi Ankhen Hai Teri

Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Okay, let’s be honest - those cinematic beach shots in B’wood movies- we absolutely love them! Well, Khushi is absolutely perfect for them

Samundar Mein Naha Ke

Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

In Aankhon Ki Masti

Khushi’s chocolate brown eyes are so expressive and mesmerising that you just fall in love with them. Well, she sure can hold her audience’s attention!

Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi is the perfect new generation Poo. This picture gives such ‘Kaun hai woh jisne dobara mudke Poo ko nahi dekha’ vibes

You are my Soniya!

Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Okay, Bollywood and family dramas? They are made for one another. Well her adorable K3G portraits with Janhvi are proof Khushi will fit just right in

Kabhi 'Khushi' Kabhie Gham

Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi lost her mom, the legendary actress Sridevi in 2018. Sridevi would be so proud of Khushi today, all set to walk in her footsteps

Maa

Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi is a fashion icon and there is no denying it! She is just one of the emerging style queens of Bollywood

Fashion Ka Hai Yeh Jalwa

Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi is dreamy, ethereal and gorgeous. Hmm, are you daydreaming about your super successful Bollywood career, Khushi?

Mere Khwabon Mein

Credits : Khushi Kapoor Instagram

