Bollywood’s 2021

Holi celebrations

March 30, 2021

Deepika Padukone was snapped in this beautiful mustard yellow Sabyasachi ensemble

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a cute picture of her daughter Aaradhya playing Holi

Malaika Arora dressed up in a multi-coloured one-shouldered dress for the festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with a picture of Taimur Ali Khan playing Holi

Shilpa Shetty rang in the festival of colours with her family

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades celebrated Holi with their son Arik

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were all smiles with their daughter Mehr

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan looked colourful with their daughter Inaaya

Priyanka Chopra Jonas happily posed with Nick Jonas and her in-laws on the occasion of Holi

Bipasha Basu was all smiles as she celebrated the festival with Karan Singh Grover

For more updates on Bollywood, fashion, and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here