Bollywood’s most famous child artists

Sanjay Dutt, son of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, made his acting debut as a child artist in 1971 with Reshma Aur Shera. He later made his adult debut in 1981 with Rocky
Ali Haji has appeared in movies like Partner, Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum playing the character of a small child and has grown up to become the proud owner of the theatre production house, Clean Slate Studio and has even written a couple of plays
Ali Haji
Darsheel Safary appeared in the commercially successful movie, Taare Zameen Par, playing the lead character. He is seen in many music videos as an adult artist
Darsheel Safary
Ahsaas Channa is one of the most popular child artists having appeared in movies like Vaastu Shastra, Phoonk, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Friend Ganesha. She is now a successful actor in the television industry
Ahsaas Channa
Sana Saeed, the little Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has grown up into a beautiful actor. She appeared in Student of the Year and reality series like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi
Sana Saeed
Aamir Khan made his debut as a child artist in 1973 in his uncle Nasir Hussain’s movie, Yaadon Ki Baarat before making his adult debut in 1988 with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Aamir Khan
Siddharth Nigam appeared in television commercials and Bollywood movies like Dhoom 3. He is a popular television actor
Siddharth Nigam
Malvika Raaj’s performance as young Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was praised. She starred in the Telugu film Jayadev
Malvika Raaj
Hrithik Roshan made his debut as a child artist in 1980 in the movie, Aasha after getting pushed by his grandfather. He later made his debut in Bollywood with blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Hrithik Roshan
Alia Bhatt made her acting debut as a child artist with Sangharsh after which she appeared on the big-screen in 2012 with Student of the Year
Alia Bhatt
For more updates on Bollywood child artists, follow PINKVILLA