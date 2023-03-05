MAR 05, 2023
Bollywood songs for your Holi jam
Holi is one of India’s biggest festivals and it is just around the corner. Take your Holi playlist up a notch with these fun Bollywood songs
Holi fun
This romantic hit from Raanjhanaa deserves a place in your Holi jam
Tum Tak
This popular Anu Malik song starring Akshay Kumar is played without fail every year!
Do me a favor lets play Holi
What’s Holi without this iconic number? The festival would feel incomplete without this evergreen Amitabh Bachchan song
Rang Barse
Balam Pichkari
Balam Pichkari has become everybody’s go-to Holi song, as Deepika deliriously swooned to it
Rock your Holi with this Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi banger!
Go Pagal
This title track is filled with Colours, fun, and Bollywood masala. Make sure you include this in your Holi jam
Badri ki Dulhania
Vibe to this truly festive Hrithik and Tiger dance number on Holi
Jai Jai Shiv Shankar
Set the mood right with Lahu Munh Lag Gaya starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Lahu Munh Lag Gaya
With great beats and awesome music this song is truly made for the masses
Mind Na Kariyo
