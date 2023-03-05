Heading 3

MAR 05, 2023

Bollywood songs for your Holi jam 

Holi is one of India’s biggest festivals and it is just around the corner. Take your Holi playlist up a notch with these fun Bollywood songs

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Holi fun

Source: Dhanush Instagram

This romantic hit from Raanjhanaa deserves a place in your Holi jam

Tum Tak

This popular Anu Malik song starring Akshay Kumar is played without fail every year!

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Do me a favor lets play Holi

What’s Holi without this iconic number? The festival would feel incomplete without this evergreen Amitabh Bachchan song

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Rang Barse

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Balam Pichkari

Balam Pichkari has become everybody’s go-to Holi song, as Deepika deliriously swooned to it

Rock your Holi with this Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi banger!

Source: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Go Pagal

This title track is filled with Colours, fun, and Bollywood masala. Make sure you include this in your Holi jam

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Badri ki Dulhania

Vibe to this truly festive Hrithik and Tiger dance number on Holi

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Set the mood right with Lahu Munh Lag Gaya starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

With great beats and awesome music this song is truly made for the masses

Source: Ali Fazal Instagram

Mind Na Kariyo

