May 19, 2021
Bollywood star kids ruling the internet
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan is the second kid of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. He is the younger brother of Sara Ali Khan, the elder brother to Taimur Ali Khan and Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby boy
Aryan Khan is the son of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He is the elder brother of Suhana Khan and Abram Khan
Aryan Khan
Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Navya Naveli Nanda
Actor Pranutan Bahl is the daughter of Bollywood actor Monish Bahl. She is the granddaughter of the veteran Bollywood star, Nutan
Pranutan Bahl
Aarav Bhatia is the son of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. The father-son duo are often spotted spending time with each other
Aarav Bhatia
Ira Khan is the daughter of Bollywood’s perfectionist, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. She often makes the headlines for her social work
Ira Khan
Aaliyah Kashyap is the filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter. She has been many times spotted hanging out with other celeb kids
Aaliyah Kashyap
Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. She is the younger sister of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She is the younger cousin of Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor
Suhana Khan is the daughter of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. She is the younger sister of Aryan Khan and is often spotted sharing amazing pictures and videos
Suhana Khan
