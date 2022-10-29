Heading 3

Bollywood stars and their exotic wheels

Lubna Khan

OCT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Video: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan - McLaren GT

Given to him as a gift for the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, the iconic orange McLaren GT is a standout in Kartik's garage.

Video: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan - Lamborghini Urus

The actor's Black Italian high-performance SUV definitely makes heads turn when out on the roads.

Video: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Mercedes Benz S 350D

Bebo's top-of-the-line, white Mercedes S-class is all about luxury and power.

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Manish Malhotra - Range Rover SUV.

Manish Malhotra and style are synonymous, and so is his Range Rover SUV which fits his brand.

Image: Audi_mumbaiwest Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor - Audi Q7

The young actor purchased a luxurious Audi Q7, and it is reportedly worth Rs 80 lakh!

Video:  Prabhas Trends Twitter

Prabhas - Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

The video of South Superstar Prabhas unveiling and driving his bright orange-coloured swanky car had gone viral on Twitter

Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor - Mercedes-Maybach S580

Shahid's Maybach S-Class is hefty on the purse, with one of these speedsters costing north of 2.50 crores.

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra - Rolls Royce Ghost

PC apart from being a global superstar is also the owner of some of the most exotic cars, the most expensive being a black Rolls Royce.

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

 Arjun Kapoor - Land Rover Defender

One of Arjun's ride is the rugged Defender in a unique grey color which is the envy of many.

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon- Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Kriti Sanon gifted herself a swanky Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 last year!

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here