Bollywood stars and their exotic wheels
Lubna Khan
OCT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan - McLaren GT
Given to him as a gift for the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, the iconic orange McLaren GT is a standout in Kartik's garage.
Video: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan - Lamborghini Urus
The actor's Black Italian high-performance SUV definitely makes heads turn when out on the roads.
Video: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan - Mercedes Benz S 350D
Bebo's top-of-the-line, white Mercedes S-class is all about luxury and power.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Manish Malhotra - Range Rover SUV.
Manish Malhotra and style are synonymous, and so is his Range Rover SUV which fits his brand.
Image: Audi_mumbaiwest Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor - Audi Q7
The young actor purchased a luxurious Audi Q7, and it is reportedly worth Rs 80 lakh!
Video: Prabhas Trends Twitter
Prabhas - Lamborghini Aventador Roadster
The video of South Superstar Prabhas unveiling and driving his bright orange-coloured swanky car had gone viral on Twitter
Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor - Mercedes-Maybach S580
Shahid's Maybach S-Class is hefty on the purse, with one of these speedsters costing north of 2.50 crores.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra - Rolls Royce Ghost
PC apart from being a global superstar is also the owner of some of the most exotic cars, the most expensive being a black Rolls Royce.
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor - Land Rover Defender
One of Arjun's ride is the rugged Defender in a unique grey color which is the envy of many.
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon- Mercedes Maybach GLS 600
Kriti Sanon gifted herself a swanky Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 last year!