nov 1, 2021
B-town Stars and their Lavish Bungalows
Mannat, one of the most luxurious bungalows in the country, belongs to Shah Rukh Khan. It is also a popular destination for fans of King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Formerly, it was known as Villa Vienna. Gauri Khan designed the enormous sea-facing mansion
Akshay Kumar owns a duplex in Juhu with a sea view. The residence offers opulent interiors and a tranquil private yard
Akshay Kumar
The cost of the actor's property in Juhu is estimated to be around Rs. 80 crore
Power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas own a property costing approximately Rs. 144 crore in Encino, a posh neighbourhood in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
It is the couple's first substantial investment after their marriage in December 2018
The opulent estate known as Jalsa is owned by Big B. It is a two-storey bungalow located on Juhu Road
Amitabh Bachchan
He also owns other bungalows, namely Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra's luxurious home, Kinara, is located in Juhu and features decor chosen by the actress herself
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
The mansion is archaic and attractive at the same time, thanks to the wonderful art installations. It is estimated to be worth Rs. 100 crore
