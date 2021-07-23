B town stars hailed for their OTT acts

July 23, 2021

Sushmita Sen who was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film “Nirbak”, made her acting comeback through the web series “Aarya”

Sushmita was widely applauded for her fierce performance and received a great response

After hitting a rough patch with a string of failures in Bollywood, Saif’s career got a breath of fresh air with “Sacred Games”, which brought him back into action

He was widely appreciated for his performance and the audience is looking forward to seeing him more often on OTT platforms

After initial successful years, Bobby Deol hit a rough patch and even his Bollywood films did not help his career

He found a resounding return thanks to his starring role in the OTT series, “Ashram”

Radhika Apte has earned widespread praise for her performance in web shows like “Lust Stories”, “Sacred Games,” and “Ghoul”

She has been hailed as the queen of OTT platforms

Nushrratt Bharucha was seen amazing us with her acting skills in the Netflix movie, “Ajeeb Dastaans”

The actress broke her “city girl” image as she was seen in a whole new avatar for which she took inspiration from her maid

Known for playing supporting roles in films, Amit Sadh rose from the ashes in the show, “Breathe: Into The Shadows”

With his intense acting, he hailed in gripping the entire series with his role of a police officer

You might remember Rasika Dugal portraying the supportive and shy wife character in the biological drama, “Manto”

Although she had a finite screen time in “Mirzapur”, her sensational character and brilliant performance stole the show

