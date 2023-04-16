APRIL 16, 2023

Heading 3

Bollywood Stars in Hollywood films

Image: Anupam Kher Instagram

The veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher has appeared in Hollywood projects such as silver Linings playbook and Bend it like Beckham

Anupam Kher

Image Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with Quantico, and is now a global star. She has a long list of projects, both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Currently, she is awaiting the release of her film, Citadel

Priyanka Chopra

The late actor Irrfan Khan gave us some memorable movies like inferno, Life of Pi, Spider-Man, Jurassic world 

Image Irrfan Khan Instagram

Irrfan Khan


Deepika Padukone starred opposite Vin Diesel in the action film XXX:  Return of  Xander Cage

Image Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Image Anil Kapoor Instagram

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor was seen in Danny Boyle's Slumdog millionaire. He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, and the action drama series 24

Aishwarya Rai has acted in a decent number of Hollywood films, including Bride and Prejudice, Pink Panther 2 and many more

Image Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai

Amitabh Bachchan had his share of roles in the Hollywood movie The Great Gatsby

Source: Netflix

Amitabh Bachchan

Ali Fazal was seen in the historical  drama, Victoria and Abdul

Image: Ali Fazal Instagram

Ali Fazal

Freida Pinto made her Hollywood debut with Slumdog millionaire

Image Freida pinto Instagram

Freida pinto

Gulshan Grover's Hollywood films include many titles such as my Bollywood Bride, Blind Ambition,  The Second Jungle Book and Prisoners of the Sun

Image Gulshan Grover Instagram

Gulshan Grover

