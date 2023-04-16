APRIL 16, 2023
Bollywood Stars in Hollywood films
Image: Anupam Kher Instagram
The veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher has appeared in Hollywood projects such as silver Linings playbook and Bend it like Beckham
Anupam Kher
Image Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with Quantico, and is now a global star. She has a long list of projects, both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Currently, she is awaiting the release of her film, Citadel
Priyanka Chopra
The late actor Irrfan Khan gave us some memorable movies like inferno, Life of Pi, Spider-Man, Jurassic world
Image Irrfan Khan Instagram
Irrfan Khan
Deepika Padukone starred opposite Vin Diesel in the action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage
Image Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Image Anil Kapoor Instagram
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor was seen in Danny Boyle's Slumdog millionaire. He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, and the action drama series 24
Aishwarya Rai has acted in a decent number of Hollywood films, including Bride and Prejudice, Pink Panther 2 and many more
Image Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Aishwarya Rai
Amitabh Bachchan had his share of roles in the Hollywood movie The Great Gatsby
Source: Netflix
Amitabh Bachchan
Ali Fazal was seen in the historical drama, Victoria and Abdul
Image: Ali Fazal Instagram
Ali Fazal
Freida Pinto made her Hollywood debut with Slumdog millionaire
Image Freida pinto Instagram
Freida pinto
Gulshan Grover's Hollywood films include many titles such as my Bollywood Bride, Blind Ambition, The Second Jungle Book and Prisoners of the Sun
Image Gulshan Grover Instagram
Gulshan Grover
