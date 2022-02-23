Stars who fell in love with their co-stars

In 2017, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are said to have fallen in love on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The couple kept their relationship private and didn't speak about it
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
However, the couple recently made their relationship official, leaving everyone in awe
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met and fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. After keeping their relationship private for a while, they got married in December 2018
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love while filming "Tashan" in 2007. After dating for several years, they finally tied the knot in 2012
Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor
The two are now proud parents to two munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza first met in 2002 while working on their first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, and were ‘just friends’ at first
Genelia D’souza & Riteish Deshmukh
Soon, they started dating and after almost a decade, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The two are parents to two boys, Rahyl Deshmukh and Riaan Deshmukh
In the 2003 release, Kuch Naa Kaho, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan worked together, but the two didn’t get along initially. During the filming of Mani Ratnam's Guru , the two fell in love. They finally tied the knot in 2007 and have a daughter named Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday met on the sets of Khaali Peeli and have reportedly been dating since
Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday
The couple is frequently papped together and has taken several vacations together. However, they chose to keep their relationship out of the public eye
