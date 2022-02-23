Entertainment

Feb 23, 2022

Stars who fell in love with their co-stars

In 2017, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are said to have fallen in love on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The couple kept their relationship private and didn't speak about it

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

However, the couple recently made their relationship official, leaving everyone in awe

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met and fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. After keeping their relationship private for a while, they got married in December 2018

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love while filming "Tashan" in 2007. After dating for several years, they finally tied the knot in 2012

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor

The two are now proud parents to two munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza first met in 2002 while working on their first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, and were ‘just friends’ at first

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Genelia D’souza & Riteish Deshmukh

Soon, they started dating and after almost a decade, they tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The two are parents to two boys, Rahyl Deshmukh and Riaan Deshmukh

Video: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

In the 2003 release, Kuch Naa Kaho, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan worked together, but the two didn’t get along initially. During the filming of Mani Ratnam's Guru , the two fell in love. They finally tied the knot in 2007 and have a daughter named Aaradhya

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday met on the sets of Khaali Peeli and have reportedly been dating since

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday

The couple is frequently papped together and has taken several vacations together. However, they chose to keep their relationship out of the public eye

Image: Pinkvilla

