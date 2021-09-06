10 Bollywood teachers we wish we had
The hottest teacher in Bollywood, Miss Chandni has set the equations of the subject Chemistry on fire. Beautiful, talented, there can be no denying she is like a wish come true for every student
1. Sushmita Sen, Main Hoon Na
Aamir Khan’s role as an art teacher who deployed his skills while understanding a helpless, dyslexic eight-year-old Ishaan, stood out as a role model to all the teachers and parents out there
2. Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par
Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a teacher to a blind and deaf girl. He instilled life in her with his teaching
3. Amitabh Bachchan, Black
Shah Rukh played the role of a visionary coach, Kabir Khan who paved the righteous path for the girls of the National Women’s Hockey Team
4. Shah Rukh Khan, Chak De India
Riding a scooter at the age of 55, the life of a middle-class teacher still thriving to pay bills timely is well portrayed by Rishi Kapoor. He made us watch the other side of a teacher’s life
5. Rishi Kapoor, Do Dooni Chaar
Naina Mathur has definitely left everyone wishing they could be a part of St. Notker’s school. Suffering from Tourette syndrome, she still surpasses every obstacle that comes her way
6. Rani Mukerji, Hichki
An epitome of love and progression, Miss Braganza made us believe in the beauty of romance where one is never too old to be flirtatious and charming
7. Archana Puran Singh, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Shahid played the role of an English teacher, a musician, and a revolutionary. Portraying the role perfectly, he made learning easier and left every girl awestruck
8. Shahid Kapoor, Paathshala
Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avantika Ahuja, a teacher, and a loving wife made us explore how dangerous a world can be and how her innocence made her a pawn in a game of terrorists
9. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kurbaan
