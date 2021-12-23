Bollywood’s Christmas releases

Good Newwz

The 2019 comedy drama starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and was a smash hit

Dabangg 3

The third instalment in the Dabangg franchise starred Salman Khan and was a commercial success

Zero

The Aanand L Rai directorial starred the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio and it bombed at the box office

Tiger Zinda Hai

The Ali Abbas Zaffar film featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and was a box office success

The Nitesh Tiwari film is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time

Dangal

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film provided a larger-than-life experience on screen and was a box office success

Bajirao Mastani

The 2015 film reunited the iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on screen, but it performed mediocre at the box office

Dilwale

The Rajkumar Hirani film starred Aamir Khan in the titular role and grossed Rs 300 crore at the box office

PK

