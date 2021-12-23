Bollywood’s Christmas releases
Good Newwz
The 2019 comedy drama starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and was a smash hit
Dabangg 3
The third instalment in the Dabangg franchise starred Salman Khan and was a commercial success
Zero
The Aanand L Rai directorial starred the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio and it bombed at the box office
Tiger Zinda Hai
The Ali Abbas Zaffar film featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and was a box office success
The Nitesh Tiwari film is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time
Dangal
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film provided a larger-than-life experience on screen and was a box office success
Bajirao Mastani
The 2015 film reunited the iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on screen, but it performed mediocre at the box office
Dilwale
The Rajkumar Hirani film starred Aamir Khan in the titular role and grossed Rs 300 crore at the box office
PK
