This was recommended by SUGA in an interview. This short thought-provoking story raises questions about the moral cost of a society's happiness and challenges readers to think about the value of individual lives
"The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas" by Ursula K. Le Guin
Source: BTS Instagram
This memoir was recommended by RM in a tweet. It tells the story of a transgender woman in South Korea and offers a powerful message of self-acceptance and courage
"I Decided to Live as Me" by Kim Soo Hyun
Source: BTS Instagram
Jungkook praised this novel that follows a man on a journey to uncover the truth about why his closest friends from high school cut off contact with him. The deeply introspective book explores many themes
"Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage" by Haruki Murakami
Source: BTS Instagram
This book was approved by Jimin in an interview. Set in 1960s Tokyo, it follows a college student as he navigates love, loss, and mental illness. It's a poignant and tender exploration of the human experience
"Norwegian Wood" by Haruki Murakami
Source: BTS Instagram
V confessed his liking for this book that follows a teenage boy as he navigates the complexities of adolescence and adulthood. It's a timeless coming-of-age story that has been beloved for generations
"The Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger
Source: BTS Instagram
This whimsical and philosophical tale, recommended by Jin in a tweet tells the story of a pilot who crashed in the desert and meets a young prince who has travelled from his own planet
"The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Source: BTS Instagram
This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel explores themes of racism, injustice, and morality through the eyes of a young girl growing up in the American South during the 1930s and was recommended by J-Hope
"To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee
Source: BTS Instagram
This book, endorsed by SUGA in a tweet follows a young man named Emil Sinclair as he grapples with questions of identity and morality. It explores themes of individualism, spirituality, and personal growth
"Demian" by Hermann Hesse
Source: BTS Instagram
This recommendation by RM tells the story of a tree that gives everything it has to a young boy. It's a poignant and heartwarming tale that offers important lessons about love, sacrifice, and happiness
"The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein
Source: BTS Instagram
V suggested this dystopian novel that imagines a world in which the government has total control over every aspect of citizens' lives. It's a chilling and prescient work of literature that has been praised by many
"1984" by George Orwell
Source: BTS Instagram
