Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 13, 2023

Entertainment

Books That RM of BTS Loves 

RM, the leader of the K-pop group BTS, is known for his love of books. He has spoken about how reading helps him to learn and grow as a person

Image: RM’s Instagram 

RM said that he enjoys reading books that make him think and challenge his perspectives

Image: RM’s Instagram

 He also said that he believes that reading is a way to connect with other people and learn about different cultures

Image: RM’s Instagram 

When RM revealed that it was one of the books he read and loved, the rapper was faced with hate from anti-feminist conservative Korean groups

Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam Ju

Image: Liveright Publishing Corporation

The rapper was spotted reading this book by eagle-eyed ARMYs during the last season of In the Soop

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Image:  Canongate Books

I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee

Image: Bloomsbury Publishing

M was seen reading the book during the third season of Bon Voyage. The book’s themes about mental health and self-love are reflected across BTS’ discography

In a 2016 live chat session with his fans, RM recounted how a conversation with a friend made him think of The Stranger by Albert Camus

Image: Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group

The Stranger by Albert Camus

RM is a big Murakami fanboy and has recommended books like Norwegian Wood to IQ84 in the past

Image: Vintage; Reprint edition

Kafka On The Shore by Haruki Murakami

RM’s love for the book possibly inspired the band’s 2016 album Wings, which was instrumental in propelling BTS to the stratosphere

Demian by Herman Hesse

Image: Fischer Verlag

RM’s companion during the 2020 filming of In The Soop was this poignant book about overcoming adversity

Almond by Sohn Wonpyung

Image: HarperOne

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here