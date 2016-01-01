Books That RM of BTS Loves
RM, the leader of the K-pop group BTS, is known for his love of books. He has spoken about how reading helps him to learn and grow as a person
RM said that he enjoys reading books that make him think and challenge his perspectives
He also said that he believes that reading is a way to connect with other people and learn about different cultures
When RM revealed that it was one of the books he read and loved, the rapper was faced with hate from anti-feminist conservative Korean groups
Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam Ju
The rapper was spotted reading this book by eagle-eyed ARMYs during the last season of In the Soop
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee
M was seen reading the book during the third season of Bon Voyage. The book’s themes about mental health and self-love are reflected across BTS’ discography
In a 2016 live chat session with his fans, RM recounted how a conversation with a friend made him think of The Stranger by Albert Camus
The Stranger by Albert Camus
RM is a big Murakami fanboy and has recommended books like Norwegian Wood to IQ84 in the past
Kafka On The Shore by Haruki Murakami
RM’s love for the book possibly inspired the band’s 2016 album Wings, which was instrumental in propelling BTS to the stratosphere
Demian by Herman Hesse
RM’s companion during the 2020 filming of In The Soop was this poignant book about overcoming adversity
Almond by Sohn Wonpyung
