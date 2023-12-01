Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment 

December 01, 2023

Books that were better than movies

The Harry Potter books offer a richer and more immersive experience of J.K. Rowling's magical world, allowing readers to delve deeper into the characters, lore, and intricate details that the movies couldn't fully capture

Harry Potter Series 

Austen’s timeless classic beautifully explores social class, manners, and love in the 19th century. While there have been many film adaptations, the book delves deeper into the characters’ thoughts and emotions

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Collins’ trilogy offers a deep exploration of political oppression and the effects of violence on society. The books provide more character depth and emotional resonance than the film adaptations

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

Hosseini’s emotionally charged story set in Afghanistan provides an intimate exploration of guilt, redemption, and friendship, making it a deeply moving book

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

While Peter Jackson’s film adaptation of Tolkien’s epic fantasy series is iconic, the books provide a richer and more detailed experience of Middle-earth’s history, languages, and characters

The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien

Flynn’s psychological thriller keeps readers on the edge of their seats, with its alternating narrators and deeply unreliable characters. The book’s nuances are challenging to fully capture on film

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Chbosky’s novel offers an intimate glimpse into the protagonist’s mind through letters, allowing readers to form a deeper connection with the characters

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

The Second season of the TV series Bridgerton was adapted by Julia Quinn’s Vicount who Loved Me, focusing on the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton, and managed to destroy the essence of the book

The Vicount who Loved Me 

Sparks’ novel tells the poignant love story of Noah and Allie in a way that captures the depth of their emotions and connection, making it a more immersive experience

The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks

Atwood’s dystopian masterpiece explores themes of oppression, gender, and power dynamics in a way that the book’s readers find more immersive than the TV adaptation

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Moyes’ heartfelt exploration of love and loss is enriched by the book’s detailed character development and introspective moments

Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

