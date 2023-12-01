Books that were better than movies

The Harry Potter books offer a richer and more immersive experience of J.K. Rowling's magical world, allowing readers to delve deeper into the characters, lore, and intricate details that the movies couldn't fully capture
Harry Potter Series
Austen’s timeless classic beautifully explores social class, manners, and love in the 19th century. While there have been many film adaptations, the book delves deeper into the characters’ thoughts and emotions
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Collins’ trilogy offers a deep exploration of political oppression and the effects of violence on society. The books provide more character depth and emotional resonance than the film adaptations
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
Hosseini’s emotionally charged story set in Afghanistan provides an intimate exploration of guilt, redemption, and friendship, making it a deeply moving book
The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
While Peter Jackson’s film adaptation of Tolkien’s epic fantasy series is iconic, the books provide a richer and more detailed experience of Middle-earth’s history, languages, and characters
The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien
Flynn’s psychological thriller keeps readers on the edge of their seats, with its alternating narrators and deeply unreliable characters. The book’s nuances are challenging to fully capture on film
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
Chbosky’s novel offers an intimate glimpse into the protagonist’s mind through letters, allowing readers to form a deeper connection with the characters
The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
The Second season of the TV series Bridgerton was adapted by Julia Quinn’s Vicount who Loved Me, focusing on the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton, and managed to destroy the essence of the book
The Vicount who Loved Me
Sparks’ novel tells the poignant love story of Noah and Allie in a way that captures the depth of their emotions and connection, making it a more immersive experience
The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks
Atwood’s dystopian masterpiece explores themes of oppression, gender, and power dynamics in a way that the book’s readers find more immersive than the TV adaptation
The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
Moyes’ heartfelt exploration of love and loss is enriched by the book’s detailed character development and introspective moments