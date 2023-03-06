MAR 06, 2023
Books written by Bollywood Celebrities
This book talks about issues Karan faced that were never revealed
Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram
An Unsuitable Boy by Karan Johar
Image- Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
He has expressed the difficult time when his son was battling cancer and how it affected him and his family
The Kiss of Life by Emraan Hashmi
This book helps educate people that our Indian food can help us lose weight as well, we need not have to eat according to the west
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
The Great Indian Diet by Shilpa Shetty
She is an acclaimed author and has written a couple of books. She also actively writes blogs and columns
Image- Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram
Mrs. Funnybones by Twinkle Khanna
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Unfinished by Priyanka Chopra Jonas
She has written about her 20-year-long journey in the industry, including both Bollywood and Hollywood. Starting from the beauty pageant to UNICEF, her journey was not an easy one
Everything you would possibly want to know about pregnancy is in this book that talks about self-care, diet and fitness
Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible
Problems faced by a teenage girl, puberty, menstrual cycle and emotional problems have been addressed in this book
Image- Tisca Chopra’s Instagram
What’s up with me by Tisca Chopra
He has written about his journey, coming from the small town of Meerut to making a big name in the movie industry
Image- Naseerudhin Shah’s Instagram
Then one day by Naseeruddin Shah
His frank behaviour is reflected in his book as well. Written about his personal and professional life and adding his Punjabi wittiness makes it a must-read
Image- Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Khullam Khula by Rishi Kapoor
He emphasises on maintaining a positive outlook towards life and shares useful and important life lessons he has learned
Image- Anupam Kher’s Instagram
Aap Khud Hi Best Hain by Anupam Kher
