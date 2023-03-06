MAR 06, 2023

Heading 3

Books written by Bollywood Celebrities 

This book talks about issues Karan faced that were never revealed

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

An Unsuitable Boy by Karan Johar

Image- Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram

He has expressed the difficult time when his son was battling cancer and how it affected him and his family

The Kiss of Life by Emraan Hashmi

This book helps educate people that our Indian food can help us lose weight as well, we need not have to eat according to the west

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

The Great Indian Diet by Shilpa Shetty

She is an acclaimed author and has written a couple of books. She also actively writes blogs and columns

Image- Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram

Mrs. Funnybones by Twinkle Khanna

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Unfinished by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She has written about her 20-year-long journey in the industry, including both Bollywood and Hollywood. Starting from the beauty pageant to UNICEF, her journey was not an easy one

Everything you would possibly want to know about pregnancy is in this book that talks about self-care, diet and fitness

Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible

Problems faced by a teenage girl, puberty, menstrual cycle and emotional problems have been addressed in this book

Image- Tisca Chopra’s Instagram

What’s up with me by Tisca Chopra

He has written about his journey, coming from the small town of Meerut to making a big name in the movie industry

Image- Naseerudhin Shah’s Instagram

Then one day by Naseeruddin Shah

His frank behaviour is reflected in his book as well. Written about his personal and professional life and adding his Punjabi wittiness makes it a must-read

Image- Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

Khullam Khula by Rishi Kapoor

He emphasises on maintaining a positive outlook towards life and shares useful and important life lessons he has learned

Image- Anupam Kher’s Instagram

Aap Khud Hi Best Hain by Anupam Kher

