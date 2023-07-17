Heading 3
Box office collection
of 2023 movies
Shah Rukh Khan fans were ecstatic to see him on the big screen again! Pathaan was a blockbuster with a collection of 515 crores
Pathaan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Kartik and Kiara teamed up again for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Their movie is expected to earn around 70 crores
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Satyaprem Ki Katha
Adah Sharma played a pivotal role in The Kerala Story. The movie was liked by the audience and it earned 215 crores
The Kerala Story
Image: Adah Sharma’s Instagram
Ranbir-Shraddha’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar was a refreshing rom-com movie that reached the 130-crore mark
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
Image: Rani Mukherji’s Instagram
This movie was backed by a solid concept but it turned out to be an average at the box office with 23 crores of collection
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hit the theatres on Eid. The movie barely managed to hit the 100 crore mark owing to its below-average content
Vicky and Sara’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned 85 crores. The audience felt that the movie rekindled old Bollywood vibes
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Prabhas, Kriti, and Saif’s Adipurush disappointed the viewers with its poor dialogues and VFX. The Hindi version of the film earned 127 crores
Adipurush
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Selfiee
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee was released in February. It managed the limited earning of 17.5 crores
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The Pathaan fever restricted the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada at 31 crores
Shehzada
