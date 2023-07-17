Heading 3

JULY 17, 2023

Box office collection
 of 2023 movies

Shah Rukh Khan fans were ecstatic to see him on the big screen again! Pathaan was a blockbuster with a collection of 515 crores

Pathaan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Kartik and Kiara teamed up again for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Their movie is expected to earn around 70 crores

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Adah Sharma played a pivotal role in The Kerala Story. The movie was liked by the audience and it earned 215 crores

The Kerala Story 

Image: Adah Sharma’s Instagram

Ranbir-Shraddha’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar was a refreshing rom-com movie that reached the 130-crore mark

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Image: Rani Mukherji’s Instagram

This movie was backed by a solid concept but it turned out to be an average at the box office with 23 crores of collection

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hit the theatres on Eid. The movie barely managed to hit the 100 crore mark owing to its below-average content

Vicky and Sara’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned 85 crores. The audience felt that the movie rekindled old Bollywood vibes

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

Prabhas, Kriti, and Saif’s Adipurush disappointed the viewers with its poor dialogues and VFX. The Hindi version of the film earned 127 crores 

 Adipurush

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Selfiee

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee was released in February. It managed the limited earning of 17.5 crores

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

The Pathaan fever restricted the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada at 31 crores

Shehzada

