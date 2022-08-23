Heading 3

​​Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's jet incident

AUGUST 23, 2022

A 53-page FBI report related to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2016 private jet incident recently got leaked. The report is dated from September 14, 2016

FBI Report

In the FBI report, Jolie claims that there seemed to be tension between her and Pitt before they got on the plane and during the ride claimed that he made her feel "like a hostage."

Hostage

Speaking about the alleged assault, the report says Angelina claimed that Brad "grabbed her by her head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders" as he yelled at her

Assault Allegations

Jolie claims in the document that Brad behaved like a "monster" and alleged that he "ranted" on the plane, frightening her and their six children, who were "shell-shocked."

Shell Shocked

The documents also state that the actress alleged that Pitt was drunk for most of the ride and also claims he "poured beer on" her at one point

Pitt's Drinking

The report also contains photos of Jolie's alleged abuse as they showcase injuries suffered by her back and elbow

Bruises

The document also claims that after one of their children called Brad a "prick", he responded by allegedly approaching the minor like he was going to attack

Kids

The report also suggests that the wine spillage that Brad caused during the ride also cost USD 25,000 in damages to the plane

Damages

Jolie claims Pitt allegedly kept them from deplaning for 20 minutes and as she readied to get off the plane with their children, he yelled, "You're not taking my f*****g kids"

Deplaning

Brad was never charged with assault allegations, the report notes that an FBI agent and US Attorney's office agreed that criminal charges, in this case, would not be pursued

Charges

