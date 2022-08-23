Heading 3
Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's jet incident
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
A 53-page FBI report related to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2016 private jet incident recently got leaked. The report is dated from September 14, 2016
FBI Report
Image: Getty Images
In the FBI report, Jolie claims that there seemed to be tension between her and Pitt before they got on the plane and during the ride claimed that he made her feel "like a hostage."
Hostage
Image: Getty Images
Speaking about the alleged assault, the report says Angelina claimed that Brad "grabbed her by her head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders" as he yelled at her
Assault Allegations
Image: Getty Images
Jolie claims in the document that Brad behaved like a "monster" and alleged that he "ranted" on the plane, frightening her and their six children, who were "shell-shocked."
Shell Shocked
Image: Getty Images
The documents also state that the actress alleged that Pitt was drunk for most of the ride and also claims he "poured beer on" her at one point
Pitt's Drinking
Image: Getty Images
The report also contains photos of Jolie's alleged abuse as they showcase injuries suffered by her back and elbow
Bruises
Image: Getty Images
The document also claims that after one of their children called Brad a "prick", he responded by allegedly approaching the minor like he was going to attack
Kids
Image: Getty Images
The report also suggests that the wine spillage that Brad caused during the ride also cost USD 25,000 in damages to the plane
Damages
Image: Getty Images
Jolie claims Pitt allegedly kept them from deplaning for 20 minutes and as she readied to get off the plane with their children, he yelled, "You're not taking my f*****g kids"
Deplaning
Image: Getty Images
Brad was never charged with assault allegations, the report notes that an FBI agent and US Attorney's office agreed that criminal charges, in this case, would not be pursued
Charges
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Andrew Garfield's best red carpet style