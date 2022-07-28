Heading 3

Brad Pitt: Iconic red carpet moments

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt made his relationship with Jennifer Aniston red carpet official at the 1999 Emmys and the actor wore these funky glasses for the same

Red Carpet Official

Image: Getty Images

Among all the red carpet appearances that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made, their Cannes debut in 2004 was an adorable one

Cannes 2004

Image: Getty Images

At the May 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Brad walked the red carpet with pregnant Angelina Jolie and confirmed they were having twins

Twins Reveal

Image: Getty Images

At the premiere of Unbroken, Pitt made a rare red carpet appearance with his kids Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and his parents

One with the kids

Image: Getty Images

At the premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, Brad Pitt walked the red carpet sporting golden blonde hair and it has remained a memorable look over the years

Golden Locks

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie from the 2014 premiere of Maleficient is special given how the duo got clicked indulging in rare red carpet PDA

Red Carpet PDA

Image: Getty Images

At the Berlin premiere of Bullet Train, Brad Pitt walked the red carpet wearing a skirt teamed up with a linen shirt and there's no one who could have rocked this look better than him

Fashion Forward

Image: Getty Images

This photo of the actor standing on the red carpet with his first Academy Award in the acting category is beyond special

Oscar Win

Image: Getty Images

There's no stopping for Brad Pitt at 58 as he continues to still remain at the top of his fashion game and this orange blazer look proves that

Orange Blazer

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Pitt along with Leonardo DiCaprio from the Cannes red carpet event captures their amazing friendship

Brad & Leo's Cannes click

