Brad Pitt: Iconic red carpet moments
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt made his relationship with Jennifer Aniston red carpet official at the 1999 Emmys and the actor wore these funky glasses for the same
Red Carpet Official
Image: Getty Images
Among all the red carpet appearances that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made, their Cannes debut in 2004 was an adorable one
Cannes 2004
Image: Getty Images
At the May 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Brad walked the red carpet with pregnant Angelina Jolie and confirmed they were having twins
Twins Reveal
Image: Getty Images
At the premiere of Unbroken, Pitt made a rare red carpet appearance with his kids Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and his parents
One with the kids
Image: Getty Images
At the premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, Brad Pitt walked the red carpet sporting golden blonde hair and it has remained a memorable look over the years
Golden Locks
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie from the 2014 premiere of Maleficient is special given how the duo got clicked indulging in rare red carpet PDA
Red Carpet PDA
Image: Getty Images
At the Berlin premiere of Bullet Train, Brad Pitt walked the red carpet wearing a skirt teamed up with a linen shirt and there's no one who could have rocked this look better than him
Fashion Forward
Image: Getty Images
This photo of the actor standing on the red carpet with his first Academy Award in the acting category is beyond special
Oscar Win
Image: Getty Images
There's no stopping for Brad Pitt at 58 as he continues to still remain at the top of his fashion game and this orange blazer look proves that
Orange Blazer
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Pitt along with Leonardo DiCaprio from the Cannes red carpet event captures their amazing friendship
Brad & Leo's Cannes click
