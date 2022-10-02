Brad Pitt's
famous link-ups
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 2, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Alia Shawkat
Back in 2019, there were speculations about Brad Pitt dating Alia Shawkat though the latter clarified it was "weird" gossip that was completely false
Image: Getty Images
Lykke Li
Earlier this year, there were reports of Pitt secretly dating Swedish singer Lykke Li; however, the rumours soon died down as sources refuted the claims
Image: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski who recently got divorced from Sebastian Bear-McClard is reportedly dating Brad but as per a People source, the duo isn't serious at the moment
Image: Getty Images
After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, rumour mills suggested that it was because of his romance with Allied co-star Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
Image: Getty Images
Ella Purnell
Ella Purnell recently opened up about "crazy" dating rumours with Brad Pitt in 2017 and the online backlash she faced during the same
Image: Getty Images
Sat Hari Khalsa
In 2019, rumours about Brad dating American-Sikh spiritual guru Sat Hari Khalsa hit the news although it turned out to be a case of another tabloid gossip
Image: Getty Images
Andra Day
Andra Day in 2021 addressed false dating rumours with Brad Pitt that were doing the rounds after reports claimed the duo exchanged numbers at the Oscars
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence
In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about the dating rumours she sparked with Brad Pitt and said, "It was very random"
Image: Getty Images
Charlize Theron
Brad was briefly linked to Charlize in 2019 when reports suggested that the duo were spotted getting cosy at a restaurant though the latter shut down the rumours with a statement
Image: Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Early 2017 saw Brad being linked to Kate Hudson though the actress clarified there was no truth to those claims but called it an "awesome rumour" on Watch What Happens Live
