Brad Pitt's surprising confessions

Surabhi Redkar 

OCT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Retirement 

While Brad Pitt clarified that he's not retiring soon the actor did speak about being on the "last leg" of his film career after almost three decades of his Hollywood career

Image: Getty Images

Personal Style

The actor's fashion sense has been making the headlines and when asked about it, the actor told GQ, "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important."

Image: Getty Images

Nightmares

Brad Pitt revealed that he has had a recurring nightmare for around four or five years where a man appeared to stab him

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt has earned a reputation for being an art lover but it was recently discovered that the actor also makes sculptures and dabbles in music too

Art Lover

Image: Getty Images

Everyone picked up a new skill amid the pandemic and for Brad Pitt, it was the guitar. The actor began to play and it became a daily habit

Pandemic Learnings

Image: Getty Images

Prosopagnosia

Brad revealed in his GQ interview that he thinks he suffers from an extremely rare neurological condition called Prosopagnosia that makes it difficult to tell faces apart

Image: Getty Images

Depression

Brad opened up about battling "low-grade depression" even before his divorce and also stated that he "always felt very alone."

Image: Getty Images

Getting Sober

Brad spoke about getting sober after his participation in an Alcoholics Anonymous group following his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Image: Getty Images

Emotional Reaction

Brad Pitt recently had an emotional reaction to his daughter Zahara going away for college as he choked up and said, "It's really beautiful."

Image: Getty Images

Broken Heart

While speaking about suffering from loneliness after split, the actor spoke about pain and suffering and said, “I think all our hearts are broken."

