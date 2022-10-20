Brad Pitt's surprising confessions
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Retirement
While Brad Pitt clarified that he's not retiring soon the actor did speak about being on the "last leg" of his film career after almost three decades of his Hollywood career
Image: Getty Images
Personal Style
The actor's fashion sense has been making the headlines and when asked about it, the actor told GQ, "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important."
Image: Getty Images
Nightmares
Brad Pitt revealed that he has had a recurring nightmare for around four or five years where a man appeared to stab him
Image: Getty Images
Brad Pitt has earned a reputation for being an art lover but it was recently discovered that the actor also makes sculptures and dabbles in music too
Art Lover
Image: Getty Images
Everyone picked up a new skill amid the pandemic and for Brad Pitt, it was the guitar. The actor began to play and it became a daily habit
Pandemic Learnings
Image: Getty Images
Prosopagnosia
Brad revealed in his GQ interview that he thinks he suffers from an extremely rare neurological condition called Prosopagnosia that makes it difficult to tell faces apart
Image: Getty Images
Depression
Brad opened up about battling "low-grade depression" even before his divorce and also stated that he "always felt very alone."
Image: Getty Images
Getting Sober
Brad spoke about getting sober after his participation in an Alcoholics Anonymous group following his divorce from Angelina Jolie
Image: Getty Images
Emotional Reaction
Brad Pitt recently had an emotional reaction to his daughter Zahara going away for college as he choked up and said, "It's really beautiful."
Image: Getty Images
Broken Heart
While speaking about suffering from loneliness after split, the actor spoke about pain and suffering and said, “I think all our hearts are broken."
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who have been The Voice coaches