Brahmastra motion poster launch event

DEC 17, 2021
Launch event
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor landed in the capital city on December 15, 2021, to unveil their motion poster of Brahmastra
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Took blessings
Alia, along with director Ayan Mukerji, visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings before the poster launch event
(Source- Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Admiring the holy place
The actress and Ayan took a back stance, admiring the holy place as she penned, "blessings, gratitude, and light
(Source- Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Connection with letter R
Ranbir asked about Alia's relationship with the letter "R," and Alia couldn't stop blushing
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Fan question
A fan asked Ranbir when he would marry Alia or someone else
(Source- Pinkvilla)
He replied, "Haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year?" I think we should be happy with that
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Ranbir’s reply
Remembering Rishi Kapoor
Ranbir got emotional as he remembered his father, Rishi Kapoor, and paid tribute to him by reciting his iconic dialogue
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Ranbir delivered the dialogue 'Kya tumne kabhi kisi se pyaar kiya?' to a resounding 'Kiya' from the audience
Paid tribute
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Alia asked Ranbir about the first day they started work on Brahmastra. To which he answered, "You mean the first day that WE started
The moment of the day
(Source- Pinkvilla)
