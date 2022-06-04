Heading 3

Brangelina: Relationship timeline

Itisha Arya

JUNE 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Pitt and Jolie met while filming spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith and though they denied relationship rumors initially, they both later admit that was when they “fell in love."

Summer 2004

Image: Getty Images

With Brangelina rumors swirling, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation after five years of marriage

Divorce with Jennifer Aniston

Image: Getty Images

Brangelina confirmed they were expecting their first baby together three months after Pitt's divorce to Aniston was finalized

First baby

Image: Getty Images

Like we needed any additional confirmation, but Pitt and Jolie make it red-carpet-official when they step out together at the NYC premiere of Jolie's The Good Shepherd

Red-carpet-official

Image: Getty Images

Brangelina arrived at the Independent Spirit Awards with some bumpin' news: Jolie is pregnant again. Prior to that, the duo had adopted Pax from Vietnam

Pregnant again

Image: Getty Images

Twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline were born in Nice, France, in July 2008 and made their debut on the cover of People

Twins

Image: Getty Images

The couple wed at their Chateau Miraval in France in August 2014 with all six of their children involved in the ceremony

Married

Image: Getty Images

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage. It was reported that Jolie had requested physical custody of their six kids but was not seeking spousal support

Divorce

Image: Getty Images

As the former couple continued their messy court battle, Jolie filed documents alleging incidents of domestic violence regarding her ex-husband

Court battle

Image: Getty Images

After a lengthy court battle to determine custody of their six children, a judge ruled in favor of joint custody in May 2021

Joint Custody

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Royal Family's Palace Balcony Moments

Click Here