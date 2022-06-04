Heading 3
Brangelina: Relationship timeline
JUNE 04, 2022
Pitt and Jolie met while filming spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith and though they denied relationship rumors initially, they both later admit that was when they “fell in love."
Summer 2004
With Brangelina rumors swirling, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation after five years of marriage
Divorce with Jennifer Aniston
Brangelina confirmed they were expecting their first baby together three months after Pitt's divorce to Aniston was finalized
First baby
Like we needed any additional confirmation, but Pitt and Jolie make it red-carpet-official when they step out together at the NYC premiere of Jolie's The Good Shepherd
Red-carpet-official
Brangelina arrived at the Independent Spirit Awards with some bumpin' news: Jolie is pregnant again. Prior to that, the duo had adopted Pax from Vietnam
Pregnant again
Twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline were born in Nice, France, in July 2008 and made their debut on the cover of People
Twins
The couple wed at their Chateau Miraval in France in August 2014 with all six of their children involved in the ceremony
Married
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after two years of marriage. It was reported that Jolie had requested physical custody of their six kids but was not seeking spousal support
Divorce
As the former couple continued their messy court battle, Jolie filed documents alleging incidents of domestic violence regarding her ex-husband
Court battle
After a lengthy court battle to determine custody of their six children, a judge ruled in favor of joint custody in May 2021
Joint Custody
