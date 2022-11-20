Brendan Fraser's
The Mummy Incident
One of Fraser's biggest roles was in The Mummy framchise and the actor nearly choked to death filming the movie during an early scene
Image: Getty Images
The Whale
For his performance in his comeback film, The Whale, he wore up to 300 pounds of prosthetics and completely transformed
Image: Getty Images
Acting Debut
Brendan Fraser made his acting debut on the long-running reality series America's Most Wanted which featured re-enactments of crimes
Image: Getty Images
Stage Career
Not only films, but Fraser also starred in the West End production of Tennessee Williams's play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Image: Getty Images
Comeback
Fraser passed out on a major franchise role as he turned down Journey 2: The Mysterious Island which eventually went to Dwayne Johnson
Image: Getty Images
Walk of Fame
Brendan Fraser became famous for becoming the first American actor to be inducted in Canada's Walk of Fame
Image: Getty Images
Divorce Controversy
In 2013, Brendan Fraser's ex-wife, Afton Smith, took the actor to court, arguing that he was lying about his claims that he needed to reduce her spousal support payments
Image: Getty Images
French Skills
Brendan Fraser is reportedly a fluent speaker of French and also used his skills during Blast from the Past
Image: Getty Images
Fan Appeal
Fraser's fans in 2016 collectively organized a Change.org petition called "Bring Brendan Fraser Back Into Film/Television"
Image: Getty Images
Sir Ian McKellen, believes in Fraser's skills and once in an interview mentioned that he wished he could be as good as the actor some day
Ian McKellen Praise
