Heading 3

Brendan Fraser's

 UNKNOWN FACTS

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

The Mummy Incident

One of Fraser's biggest roles was in The Mummy framchise and the actor nearly choked to death filming the movie during an early scene

Image: Getty Images

The Whale

For his performance in his comeback film, The Whale, he wore up to 300 pounds of prosthetics and completely transformed

Image: Getty Images

Acting Debut

Brendan Fraser made his acting debut on the long-running reality series America's Most Wanted which featured re-enactments of crimes

Image: Getty Images

Stage Career

Not only films, but Fraser also starred in the West End production of Tennessee Williams's play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Image: Getty Images

Comeback

Fraser passed out on a major franchise role as he turned down Journey 2: The Mysterious Island which eventually went to Dwayne Johnson

Image: Getty Images

Walk of Fame

Brendan Fraser became famous for becoming the first American actor to be inducted in Canada's Walk of Fame

Image: Getty Images

Divorce Controversy

In 2013, Brendan Fraser's ex-wife, Afton Smith, took the actor to court, arguing that he was lying about his claims that he needed to reduce her spousal support payments

Image: Getty Images

French Skills

Brendan Fraser is reportedly a fluent speaker of French and also used his skills during Blast from the Past

Image: Getty Images

Fan Appeal

Fraser's fans in 2016 collectively organized a Change.org petition called "Bring Brendan Fraser Back Into Film/Television"

Image: Getty Images

Sir Ian McKellen, believes in Fraser's skills and once in an interview mentioned that he wished he could be as good as the actor some day

Ian McKellen Praise

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively: Couple Style

Click Here