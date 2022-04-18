Entertainment
Sampriti
apr 18, 2022
Bride Alia Bhatt opted for minimalism
Minimal makeup
Image: House on The Clouds
Alia Bhatt is a natural beauty. For her wedding day, she didn’t indulge in loud makeup. Rather, she chose to shine with her no-makeup makeup face
Gorgeous Kaleera
Image: House on The Clouds
Alia’s jewellery was just too beautiful. She wore a unique Kaleera - simple elegant but with a hidden meaning. It had Ranbir’s lucky number 8!
Alia ditched the extravagant bangles and went for sleek chooda!
Image: House on The Clouds
Sleek Chooda
Even for her mehendi design, Alia chose it to be simple, minimal but impactful. It was intricate and absolutely perfect
Simple yet beautiful henna
Image: House on The Clouds
Not opting for a complicated hairstyle that would give you a headache, Alia left her gorgeous wavy hair open and it looked good
Image: House on The Clouds
Open Hair
Saree
Image: House on The Clouds
Alia opted for a beautiful Sabyasachi piece. No, it was not a bridal lehenga. It was a beautiful saree in a beautiful subtle shade
Mangalsutra
Alia went for sweet, beautiful mangalsutra, which even had an 8 as we zoomed in. Again, it is Ranbir’s lucky number and an inverted 8 signifies infinity
Image: House on The Clouds
Image: House on The Clouds
The whole colour scheme of her wedding was soothing and peaceful. Nothing bling and loud. Yet, the whole marriage gave us very vibrant and happy vibes
Colour scheme
Image: Anissa Malhotra Jain Instagram
The wedding was a very close-knit affair with only the bride and groom’s close family and friends. It is time to forget the extravagant wedding trend and go for minimalist ones
Wedding guest list
Image: House on The Clouds
In her wedding post caption, Alia revealed the duo got married on their balcony which is their favourite spot. Meaningful destination wedding over pricey one - any day!
Wedding venue
