Sampriti

apr 18, 2022

Bride Alia Bhatt opted for minimalism

Minimal makeup

Image: House on The Clouds

Alia Bhatt is a natural beauty. For her wedding day, she didn’t indulge in loud makeup. Rather, she chose to shine with her no-makeup makeup face

Gorgeous Kaleera

Image: House on The Clouds

Alia’s jewellery was just too beautiful. She wore a unique Kaleera - simple elegant but with a hidden meaning. It had Ranbir’s lucky number 8!

Alia ditched the extravagant bangles and went for sleek chooda!

Image: House on The Clouds

Sleek Chooda

Even for her mehendi design, Alia chose it to be simple, minimal but impactful. It was intricate and absolutely perfect

Simple yet beautiful henna

Image: House on The Clouds

Not opting for a complicated hairstyle that would give you a headache, Alia left her gorgeous wavy hair open and it looked good

Image: House on The Clouds

Open Hair

Saree

Image: House on The Clouds

Alia opted for a beautiful Sabyasachi piece. No, it was not a bridal lehenga. It was a beautiful saree in a beautiful subtle shade

Mangalsutra

Alia went for sweet, beautiful mangalsutra, which even had an 8 as we zoomed in. Again, it is Ranbir’s lucky number and an inverted 8 signifies infinity

Image: House on The Clouds

Image: House on The Clouds

The whole colour scheme of her wedding was soothing and peaceful. Nothing bling and loud. Yet, the whole marriage gave us very vibrant and happy vibes

Colour scheme

Image: Anissa Malhotra Jain Instagram

The wedding was a very close-knit affair with only the bride and groom’s close family and friends. It is time to forget the extravagant wedding trend and go for minimalist ones

Wedding guest list

Image: House on The Clouds

In her wedding post caption, Alia revealed the duo got married on their balcony which is their favourite spot. Meaningful destination wedding over pricey one - any day!

Wedding venue

