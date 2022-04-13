Entertainment
Bridgerton Cast: Modern day looks
Phoebe Dynevor
Image: Getty Images
Phoebe Dynevor's style is quite different from the way Daphne Bridgerton dresses and in the non Regency era, the actress has an amazing sense of style
As Kate Sharma, Simone Ashley wore some gorgeous gowns on the show but her offscreen fashion is much more impressive
Image: Getty Images
Simone Ashley
The other Sharma sister, Edwina aka Charithra Chandran enjoys sporting bolder colours and prints in real life as compared to her reel character
Charithra Chandran
Image: Getty Images
Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington has gorgeous blonde locks in real life and unlike the heavy gowns on the show, the actress enjoys casual dressing
Image: Getty Images
Nicola Coughlan
Image: Getty Images
Minus his Viscount style signatures of sporting a hat and overcoats, Jonathan Bailey boasts of a sleek style that's more inspired by a character like James Bond
Jonathan Bailey
Image: Getty Images
Claudia Jessie looks quite different from her character Eloise Bridgerton on the show especially her hairstyle since she doesn't sport bangs in real life
Claudia Jessie
Image: Getty Images
Without that massive headpiece worn by Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in the series, the actress has a rather peculiar fashion in real life
Golda Rosheuvel
Image: Getty Images
It seems strange to see Adjoa Andoh aka Lady Danbury minus her crown and her elegant gowns but the actress in her non-Regency era getup enjoys a simpler look
Adjoa Andoh
Image: Getty Images
The Duke of Hastings from Season 1, Rege-Jean Page has a sleek style offscreen that makes him look more like a modern-day Duke
Rege-Jean Page
Image: Getty Images
Ruth Gemmell aka Violet Bridgerton looks quite unrecognisable from her character in real life. Gemmell's glamorous looks offscreen are beyond impressive
Ruth Gemmell
