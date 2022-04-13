Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

April 13, 2022

Bridgerton Cast: Modern day looks

Phoebe Dynevor

Image: Getty Images 

Phoebe Dynevor's style is quite different from the way Daphne Bridgerton dresses and in the non Regency era, the actress has an amazing sense of style

As Kate Sharma, Simone Ashley wore some gorgeous gowns on the show but her offscreen fashion is much more impressive

Image: Getty Images

Simone Ashley

The other Sharma sister, Edwina aka Charithra Chandran enjoys sporting bolder colours and prints in real life as compared to her reel character

Charithra Chandran 

Image: Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington has gorgeous blonde locks in real life and unlike the heavy gowns on the show, the actress enjoys casual dressing

Image: Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Image: Getty Images

Minus his Viscount style signatures of sporting a hat and overcoats, Jonathan Bailey boasts of a sleek style that's more inspired by a character like James Bond

Jonathan Bailey 

Image: Getty Images

Claudia Jessie looks quite different from her character Eloise Bridgerton on the show especially her hairstyle since she doesn't sport bangs in real life

Claudia Jessie

Image: Getty Images

Without that massive headpiece worn by Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in the series, the actress has a rather peculiar fashion in real life

Golda Rosheuvel 

Image: Getty Images

It seems strange to see Adjoa Andoh aka Lady Danbury minus her crown and her elegant gowns but the actress in her non-Regency era getup enjoys a simpler look

Adjoa Andoh

Image: Getty Images

The Duke of Hastings from Season 1, Rege-Jean Page has a sleek style offscreen that makes him look more like a modern-day Duke

Rege-Jean Page

Image: Getty Images

Ruth Gemmell aka Violet Bridgerton looks quite unrecognisable from her character in real life. Gemmell's glamorous looks offscreen are beyond impressive

Ruth Gemmell

