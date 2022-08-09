Heading 3

Britney Spears-Kevin Federline's history

AUGUST 09, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline filed for divorce in November 2006, citing “irreconcilable differences after three years of marriage

Divorce

Image: Getty Images

Britney and Kevin's divorce was finalized in July 2007 and the duo who welcomed two children together planned to share equal custody at the time

Custody

Image: Getty Images

Following Britney Spears' mental breakdown that led to her being placed on a psychiatric hold, the sole custody of their boys, Preston and Jayden was given to Kevin in 2008

Britney's breakdown

Image: Getty Images 

Following their divorce, Kevin and Britney shared little communication and as per reports, the two maintained a distance while attending their son's game in 2011

Communication

Image: Getty Images

In 2013, Britney was seen bonding along with Federline's wife Victoria Prince as they met during her sons' soccer game

Bonding

Image: Getty Images

Kevin Federline spoke about co-parenting his sons with Britney and told  Access Hollywood, "Coparenting is going great. I can't complain."

Co-parenting

Image: Getty Images

In 2018, Federline reportedly asked Spears to double the child support payments to nearly USD 40K since he didn't have a full-time job

Child Support

Image: Getty Images

In August 2019, it was reported that the duo made changes to their custody agreement which gave Federline 70 per cent custodial rights and Spears 30 per cent

Custody Agreement Change

Image: Getty Images

After Britney's conservatorship win, Kevin's lawyer gave a statement saying Federline is open to let Britney meet the children after conservatorship as long as they are “supervised and safe."

Conservatorship

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

Federline in a 2022 interview claimed that sons Sean Preston and Jayden James “struggled” with Spears' often revealing Instagram posts

Britney's sons

