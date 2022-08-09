Heading 3
Britney Spears-Kevin Federline's history
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline filed for divorce in November 2006, citing “irreconcilable differences after three years of marriage
Divorce
Britney and Kevin's divorce was finalized in July 2007 and the duo who welcomed two children together planned to share equal custody at the time
Custody
Following Britney Spears' mental breakdown that led to her being placed on a psychiatric hold, the sole custody of their boys, Preston and Jayden was given to Kevin in 2008
Britney's breakdown
Following their divorce, Kevin and Britney shared little communication and as per reports, the two maintained a distance while attending their son's game in 2011
Communication
In 2013, Britney was seen bonding along with Federline's wife Victoria Prince as they met during her sons' soccer game
Bonding
Kevin Federline spoke about co-parenting his sons with Britney and told Access Hollywood, "Coparenting is going great. I can't complain."
Co-parenting
In 2018, Federline reportedly asked Spears to double the child support payments to nearly USD 40K since he didn't have a full-time job
Child Support
In August 2019, it was reported that the duo made changes to their custody agreement which gave Federline 70 per cent custodial rights and Spears 30 per cent
Custody Agreement Change
After Britney's conservatorship win, Kevin's lawyer gave a statement saying Federline is open to let Britney meet the children after conservatorship as long as they are “supervised and safe."
Conservatorship
Federline in a 2022 interview claimed that sons Sean Preston and Jayden James “struggled” with Spears' often revealing Instagram posts
Britney's sons
