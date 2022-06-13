Heading 3
Britney Spears' romance history
Itisha Arya
JUNE 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Britney and Timberlake were the ultimate pop music couple when they dated from early 1999 until 2002. They were together for more than three years and then things ended abruptly
Justin Timberlake
Britney dated choreographer Wade Robson for about a year after her split from Justin. There have been rumors that she began hooking up with Wade before ending things with Justin
Wade Robson
The rumor mill really started churning later that year, with Spears reportedly dating Jared Leto at one point. However, the duo claimed they were just "really good friends."
Jared Leto
Britney and Colin Farrell sparked major romance rumors when they attended the premiere of The Recruit together. Later on, they were also spotted making out on his hotel room balcony
Colin Farrell
In 2004, Britney shocked everyone when she married her childhood friend, Jason Alexander. However, the pair annulled their union after just 55 hours of wedded bliss
Jason Alexander
Spears married Kevin Federline, with whom she had her two sons. It was around this time, that Spears' career began to take a nosedive and she and Federline ended up pulling the plug
Kevin Federline
After a few flings, Britney got into another long term relationship with her manager, Jason Trawick. In December 2011, the two got engaged. Unfortunately, the relationship fizzled out
Jason Trawick
Following the end of her engagement to Jason, Britney began dating a lawyer, David Lucado, in 2013. However, the romance lasted just one year, and by 2014, the two had broken up
David Lucado
Brit’s next relationship was with Charlie Ebersol, who works as a producer. However, the relationship ended in 2015
Charlie Ebersol
Britney met her current fiance, Sam Asghari, on the set of her music video for Slumber Party in 2016. The duo are set to get married on June 9, 2022
Sam Asghari
