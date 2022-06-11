Heading 3

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari: Love quotes

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

Sam Asghari told Men's Health how he felt about meeting Britney for the first time, "I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies"

First Impression

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears made the first move and reached out to Sam. In a radio interview, she said, "I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him"

First Move

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

Britney shared the sweetest birthday tribute for Sam in 2017 as she wrote, "My baby's birthday,” and shared some sweet photos with him

Birthday Tribute

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

In one of her sweet posts for him, Britney wrote, "He inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"

Boyfriend Appreciation

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

Sam Asghari gushed about Britney being an amazing inspiration to him, he said, "She motivates me more than anyone"

Motivation

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

Sam Asghari called his relationship with Britney Spears "normal" and maintained that the best thing is that there is nothing glamorous about it

Normal Relationship

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

During her heartbreaking conservatorship testimony, Britney spoke about her relationship, saying, “All I want is to own my boyfriend to drive me in his car"

Conservatorship Testimony

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

Sam Asghari lovingly refers to Britney Spears as "lioness" and also got it engraved on the engagement ring when he proposed to her

Lioness

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

Britney Spears dropped a sweet photo of her and Sam Asghari from the beach and wrote, "All you need is love and beach, in an adorable caption

Love and Beach

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

Sam Asghari showed support for the Free Britney movement during the conservatorship case and said, "History was made today. Britney is Free!"

Free Britney

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: ​​Prince Philip's iconic quotes

Click Here