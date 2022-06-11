Heading 3
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari: Love quotes
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
Sam Asghari told Men's Health how he felt about meeting Britney for the first time, "I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies"
First Impression
Image: Getty Images
Britney Spears made the first move and reached out to Sam. In a radio interview, she said, "I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him"
First Move
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
Britney shared the sweetest birthday tribute for Sam in 2017 as she wrote, "My baby's birthday,” and shared some sweet photos with him
Birthday Tribute
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
In one of her sweet posts for him, Britney wrote, "He inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"
Boyfriend Appreciation
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
Sam Asghari gushed about Britney being an amazing inspiration to him, he said, "She motivates me more than anyone"
Motivation
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
Sam Asghari called his relationship with Britney Spears "normal" and maintained that the best thing is that there is nothing glamorous about it
Normal Relationship
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
During her heartbreaking conservatorship testimony, Britney spoke about her relationship, saying, “All I want is to own my boyfriend to drive me in his car"
Conservatorship Testimony
Image: Britney Spears Instagram
Sam Asghari lovingly refers to Britney Spears as "lioness" and also got it engraved on the engagement ring when he proposed to her
Lioness
Image: Britney Spears Instagram
Britney Spears dropped a sweet photo of her and Sam Asghari from the beach and wrote, "All you need is love and beach, in an adorable caption
Love and Beach
Image: Britney Spears Instagram
Sam Asghari showed support for the Free Britney movement during the conservatorship case and said, "History was made today. Britney is Free!"
Free Britney
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Prince Philip's iconic quotes