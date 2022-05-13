Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 15, 2022
Heading 3
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: PDA moments
Date night
Image: Britney Spears Instagram
Britney and Sam cuddled up to each other on a date night on January 20, 2022
Christmas 2021 was super exciting for Britney and Sam. It was their first holiday season after they got engaged and Brit’s conservatorship was dissolved
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
Christmas celebrations
Britney and Sam finally got to travel once her conservatorship ended. In a photo Britney posted, the couple were all smiles before jetting off to a relaxing destination
Britney & Sam post conservatorship
Image: Britney Spears Instagram
Sam finally popped the question to Britney on September 12, 2021 after five years of dating
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
Engagement
Image: Britney Spears Instagram
PDA alert! Britney and Sam leaned in for a romantic kiss in a photo that the Criminal hitmaker shared in June 2021
So much in love
Image: Getty Images
In July 2019, Britney and Sam hit up the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles
Red carpet appearance
Image: Getty Images
Britney and Sam made several red carpet appearances together before the media circus ensued related to her conservatorship
Daytime Beauty Awards
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
Sam posted this adorable picture with Britney with a sweet tribute on Valentines Day
Valentines Day post
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
On Sam's 28th birthday he went on a romantic trip with Britney
Birthday getaway
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
Britney and Sam are expecting their first child. Sam posted this recent picture with Britney which gives us a glimpse at her teeny baby bump
Pregnant Britney
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tom Hiddleston's best performances