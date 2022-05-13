Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 15, 2022

Heading 3

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: PDA moments

Date night

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

Britney and Sam cuddled up to each other on a date night on January 20, 2022

Christmas 2021 was super exciting for Britney and Sam. It was their first holiday season after they got engaged and Brit’s conservatorship was dissolved

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

Christmas celebrations

Britney and Sam finally got to travel once her conservatorship ended. In a photo Britney posted, the couple were all smiles before jetting off to a relaxing destination

Britney & Sam post conservatorship

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

Sam finally popped the question to Britney on September 12, 2021 after five years of dating

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

Engagement

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

PDA alert! Britney and Sam leaned in for a romantic kiss in a photo that the Criminal hitmaker shared in June 2021

So much in love

Image: Getty Images

In July 2019, Britney and Sam hit up the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles

Red carpet appearance

Image: Getty Images

Britney and Sam made several red carpet appearances together before the media circus ensued related to her conservatorship

Daytime Beauty Awards

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

Sam posted this adorable picture with Britney with a sweet tribute on Valentines Day

Valentines Day post

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

On Sam's 28th birthday he went on a romantic trip with Britney

Birthday getaway

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

Britney and Sam are expecting their first child. Sam posted this recent picture with Britney which gives us a glimpse at her teeny baby bump

Pregnant Britney

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tom Hiddleston's best performances

Click Here