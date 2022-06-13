Heading 3

Britney Spears Wedding: Inside details

Itisha Arya

JUNE 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

The wedding was a small affair with roughly 60 guests from the couple’s “inner circle.”

Intimate ceremony

Image: Getty Images

Lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan confirmed that 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James would not be at the wedding but 'They're happy for their mom.'

Britney Spears's sons

Image: Getty Images

Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, Kathy Hilton, Ansel Elgort, and will.i.am were among the confirmed guests, per Vogue

A-list guests

Image: Britney Spears Instagram

Britney Spears announced that the iconic Donatella Versace was hard at work on her wedding dress in November 2021

Custom Versace dress

Image: Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Britney Spears's first husband, childhood friend Jason Alexander, was arrested after breaking into her home and attempting to interrupt the nuptials

Wedding crasher

Image: Getty Images

Britney was alone as she walked down the aisle. "She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source said

Down the aisle

Image: Getty Images

Nearly two decades after they kissed at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna and Britney again came together for a kiss at the reception

Iconic kiss

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari opted for a more relaxed dinner vibe. "There was no sit down dinner but a welcome cocktail hour around her courtyard," as per PEOPLE

Comfort food favorites

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

Stephanie Gottlieb created the jewelry for Spears's bridal look, which altogether weighed 62 carats

Stunning jewelry

Image: Sam Asghari Instagram

As per Rev. Clint Hufft, who officiated the recent nuptials,  the couple opted "to go relatively traditional" for their vows and the ceremony lasted for ten minutes

10 minute ceremony

