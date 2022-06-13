Heading 3
Britney Spears Wedding: Inside details
Itisha Arya
JUNE 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Britney Spears Instagram
The wedding was a small affair with roughly 60 guests from the couple’s “inner circle.”
Intimate ceremony
Image: Getty Images
Lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan confirmed that 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James would not be at the wedding but 'They're happy for their mom.'
Britney Spears's sons
Image: Getty Images
Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, Kathy Hilton, Ansel Elgort, and will.i.am were among the confirmed guests, per Vogue
A-list guests
Image: Britney Spears Instagram
Britney Spears announced that the iconic Donatella Versace was hard at work on her wedding dress in November 2021
Custom Versace dress
Image: Getty Images
According to multiple reports, Britney Spears's first husband, childhood friend Jason Alexander, was arrested after breaking into her home and attempting to interrupt the nuptials
Wedding crasher
Image: Getty Images
Britney was alone as she walked down the aisle. "She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," a source said
Down the aisle
Image: Getty Images
Nearly two decades after they kissed at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna and Britney again came together for a kiss at the reception
Iconic kiss
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari opted for a more relaxed dinner vibe. "There was no sit down dinner but a welcome cocktail hour around her courtyard," as per PEOPLE
Comfort food favorites
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
Stephanie Gottlieb created the jewelry for Spears's bridal look, which altogether weighed 62 carats
Stunning jewelry
Image: Sam Asghari Instagram
As per Rev. Clint Hufft, who officiated the recent nuptials, the couple opted "to go relatively traditional" for their vows and the ceremony lasted for ten minutes
10 minute ceremony
