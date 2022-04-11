Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 11, 2022
Brooklyn & Nicola Beckham: Cute Moments
The Met Gala appearance
Image: Getty Images
After their engagement in July 2020, Brooklyn and Nicola made their Met Gala debut as a couple in 2021 in an elegant appearance
Shortly after making their Instagram debut, Brooklyn and Nicola posed for this stunning mirror selfie where the duo got cosy for the sweet click
Image: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram
Wrapped in love
Referring to Nicola as his "best friend forever", Brooklyn shared this sweet photo as the duo enjoyed a romantic moment during a date
Sweet Gestures
Image: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram
Nothing like clicking a romantic selfie to celebrate Valentine's Day. Brooklyn also shared a sweet message for Nicola as he expressed his love for her in the post
Image: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram
Valentine's Day selfie
The sweetest Easter Bunnies
Image: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram
Celebrating Easter in the sweetest way, Brooklyn and Nicola posed for a cute click together sporting matching headbands of bunny ears
Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram
Brooklyn and Nicola are that couple who never fails to give relationship goals. The couple loves dressing up for date night and they never go wrong with it
Date night selfie
Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram
The couple never shies away from flaunting their love on Instagram and it's the snuggly photos like this one that are truly heartwarming
Snuggly hugs
Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoy twinning outfits and the duo often make sure to click a photo to capture their sweet looks like this one
Twinning in white
Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram
To mark Brooklyn's birthday in 2021, Nicola shared a cute photo of the duo and added a love-filled note, Peltz wrote, "You’re such an incredible person."
Beachside fun
Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram
Ahead of their marriage on scheduled for April 10, Nicola shared an Instagram post to express her love for Brooklyn as she wrote, "Can't wait to marry you."
The King and Queen
