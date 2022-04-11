Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar 

April 11, 2022

Brooklyn & Nicola Beckham: Cute Moments

The Met Gala appearance

Image: Getty Images

After their engagement in July 2020, Brooklyn and Nicola made their Met Gala debut as a couple in 2021 in an elegant appearance

Shortly after making their Instagram debut, Brooklyn and Nicola posed for this stunning mirror selfie where the duo got cosy for the sweet click

Image: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram

Wrapped in love

Referring to Nicola as his "best friend forever", Brooklyn shared this sweet photo as the duo enjoyed a romantic moment during a date

Sweet Gestures 

Image: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram

Nothing like clicking a romantic selfie to celebrate Valentine's Day. Brooklyn also shared a sweet message for Nicola as he expressed his love for her in the post

Image: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram

Valentine's Day selfie

The sweetest Easter Bunnies

Image: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram

Celebrating Easter in the sweetest way, Brooklyn and Nicola posed for a cute click together sporting matching headbands of bunny ears

Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram

Brooklyn and Nicola are that couple who never fails to give relationship goals. The couple loves dressing up for date night and they never go wrong with it

Date night selfie

Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram

The couple never shies away from flaunting their love on Instagram and it's the snuggly photos like this one that are truly heartwarming

Snuggly hugs

Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoy twinning outfits and the duo often make sure to click a photo to capture their sweet looks like this one

Twinning in white

Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram

To mark Brooklyn's birthday in 2021, Nicola shared a cute photo of the duo and added a love-filled note, Peltz wrote, "You’re such an incredible person."

Beachside fun

Image: Nicola Peltz Instagram

Ahead of their marriage on scheduled for April 10, Nicola shared an Instagram post to express her love for Brooklyn as she wrote, "Can't wait to marry you."

The King and Queen

