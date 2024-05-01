Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

may 01, 2024

Brother duos of Bollywood


Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are popular Bollywood actors who are also step-brothers

Shahid-Ishaan

Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram

Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan have both been active in the film industry, but Faisal did not achieve the same level of success in his acting career as Aamir

Image: Faissal Khan’s Instagram

Aamir-Faissal

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, the sons of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, have both had prolific acting careers in Bollywood

Image: Randhir Kapoor’s Instagram

Rishi-Randhir

Cousins Arjun Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor are both currently active as actors in the film industry

Arjun-Harshvarrdhan

Image: Arjun Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal, the sons of action director Shyam Kaushal, are a popular brother duo among current Bollywood actors

Vicky-Sunny

Image: Sunny Kaushal’s Instagram

Brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana are an active and popular brother duo in Bollywood known for their acting

Ayushmann-Aparshakti

Image: Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s Instagram

Varun Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan, and Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan, best known for directing Dishoom and Shehzada

Varun-Rohit

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Legendary actor brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are the sons of Dharmendra Deol, also an acclaimed film actor

Sunny-Bobby

Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram

Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, the actor sons of Sunny Deol, are slowly establishing themselves in the film industry

Karan-Rajveer

Image: Karan Deol’s Instagram

Salman-Arbaaz-Sohail

Image: Arbaaz Khan’s Instagram

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, the three actor brothers who are the sons of renowned screenwriter Salim Khan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here