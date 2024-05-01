Heading 3
may 01, 2024
Brother duos of Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are popular Bollywood actors who are also step-brothers
Shahid-Ishaan
Image: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram
Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan have both been active in the film industry, but Faisal did not achieve the same level of success in his acting career as Aamir
Image: Faissal Khan’s Instagram
Aamir-Faissal
Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, the sons of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, have both had prolific acting careers in Bollywood
Image: Randhir Kapoor’s Instagram
Rishi-Randhir
Cousins Arjun Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor are both currently active as actors in the film industry
Arjun-Harshvarrdhan
Image: Arjun Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor’s Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal, the sons of action director Shyam Kaushal, are a popular brother duo among current Bollywood actors
Vicky-Sunny
Image: Sunny Kaushal’s Instagram
Brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana are an active and popular brother duo in Bollywood known for their acting
Ayushmann-Aparshakti
Image: Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s Instagram
Varun Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan, and Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan, best known for directing Dishoom and Shehzada
Varun-Rohit
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Legendary actor brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are the sons of Dharmendra Deol, also an acclaimed film actor
Sunny-Bobby
Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram
Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, the actor sons of Sunny Deol, are slowly establishing themselves in the film industry
Karan-Rajveer
Image: Karan Deol’s Instagram
Salman-Arbaaz-Sohail
Image: Arbaaz Khan’s Instagram
Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, the three actor brothers who are the sons of renowned screenwriter Salim Khan
