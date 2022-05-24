Entertainment
MAY 24, 2022
Brunch ready outfits ft. Samantha
Image: Samantha Instagram
From glitzy gowns to elegant pantsuits, Samantha loves fashion. Her sartorial choices have always left us amazed and is quite a trendsetter among millennials as well
Fashionista
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha dressed up in high waist pants and a crop top set and grabbed our attention. We cannot get enough of how stunning she looks in it
Stunning as always
Samantha showed how to keep it simple yet stylish in handwoven silk organza multicoloured dress and teamed it up with an elegant Pashmina shawl. It's a perfect lazy day-out look
Image: Samantha Instagram
Simple yet stylish
Samantha gave cues to rock a casual yet stylish outfit in blue denim co-ord set with braided ponytails and natural makeup. Steal-worthy look anyday
Image: Samantha Instagram
The Everyday style look
Image: Samantha Instagram
The actress teamed her fuss-free evening look in a floral dress with a pair of transparent open-toe heels and minimal makeup
Love for florals
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a comfy dress that she paired with a pair of heels and minimal makeup. A total brunch look with girlfriends
Comfy dress to go
Image: Samantha Instagram
The stunner upped the boho quotient with a flowy multi-coloured dress and accessorised it with mini gold hoops and a chain gold neckpiece. And it's all you need for your next brunch
Boho chic look
Image: Samantha Instagram
Unleash your inner diva like Samantha in floral skater dresses and high school hairstyles. It’s our favourite brunch look if you want to take cues
Personified beauty
Image: Samantha Instagram
A black outfit can never go wrong and Samantha definitely proves it right. She glammed up in a black crop top & wide-leg pants co-ord set, which is glamorous and comfy
Black is must
