MAY 24, 2022

Brunch ready outfits ft. Samantha

|

Image: Samantha Instagram

From glitzy gowns to elegant pantsuits, Samantha loves fashion. Her sartorial choices have always left us amazed and is quite a trendsetter among millennials as well

Fashionista

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha dressed up in high waist pants and a crop top set and grabbed our attention. We cannot get enough of how stunning she looks in it

Stunning as always

Samantha showed how to keep it simple yet stylish in handwoven silk organza multicoloured dress and teamed it up with an elegant Pashmina shawl. It's a perfect lazy day-out look

Image: Samantha Instagram

Simple yet stylish

Samantha gave cues to rock a casual yet stylish outfit in blue denim co-ord set with braided ponytails and natural makeup. Steal-worthy look anyday

Image: Samantha Instagram

The Everyday style look

Image: Samantha Instagram

The actress teamed her fuss-free evening look in a floral dress with a pair of transparent open-toe heels and minimal makeup

Love for florals

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha looked drop-dead gorgeous in a comfy dress that she paired with a pair of heels and minimal makeup. A total brunch look with girlfriends

Comfy dress to go

Image: Samantha Instagram

The stunner upped the boho quotient with a flowy multi-coloured dress and accessorised it with mini gold hoops and a chain gold neckpiece. And it's all you need for your next brunch

Boho chic look

Image: Samantha Instagram

Unleash your inner diva like Samantha in floral skater dresses and high school hairstyles. It’s our favourite brunch look if you want to take cues

Personified beauty

Image: Samantha Instagram

A black outfit can never go wrong and Samantha definitely proves it right. She glammed up in a black crop top & wide-leg pants co-ord set, which is glamorous and comfy

Black is must

