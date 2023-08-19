Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 19, 2023

B'Town Actors In Pan-Indian Films

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is playing the female lead role in Shankar's next. Titled Game Changer, the pan-India film stars Ram Charan in the lead role

Kiara Advani 

Image: Shankar Shanmugham's Instagram

Over the last few years, Saif Ali Khan has been impressing upon his fans varied & captivative script choices.  The actor will be seen donning a villainous role in NTR 30 aka Devara

Saif Ali Khan 

Image: Yuvasudha Arts' Instagram

Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt has always been a producer's favorite choice down south. Post KGF Chapter 2, the actor is doing around 5 pan-India films like KD: The Devil, Raja Deluxe, Double Ismart, Leo and Sheron Di Kaum Punjabi 

Sanjay Dutt 

Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram

B'Town diva Janhvi Kapoor is heading for her big Telugu debut soon. The actress has signed up as the female lead In Jr. NTR's Devara

 Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Yuvasudha Arts' Instagram

Bobby Deol is living his golden era. The actor has exciting projects in his kitty. And now, he is all set to play the main antagonist in Suriya's Kanguva & Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veeramallu

Bobby Deol 

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram

BIG B is one such rare actor who doesn't take any break from working. The 80-year-old actor is continuously winning hearts with his performances in the exciting films. Soon, he will be seen in a crucial role in Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Soon to star alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi has signed for a big pan-Indian venture. The actor will play villain in Pawan Kalyan's OG

 Emraan Hashmi

Image: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram

Known for her hot dance moves, Disha Patani is playing the female lead in Suriya's period action film Kanguva. This would be her Tamil debut in a pan-Indian venture

Disha Patani 

Image: Disha Patani's Instagram

After the sensational success of Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur is in demand in South cinema. The actress has signed multiple Pan-Indian films - Hi Nanna with Nani, a love story with Vijay Deverakonda, and a film with Sivakarthikeyan

Mrunal Thakur 

Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

B'Town diva Deepika Padukone is the female lead in the Prabhas starrer big pan-world film, Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram

Image: Yuvasudha Arts' Instagram

