Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is playing the female lead role in Shankar's next. Titled Game Changer, the pan-India film stars Ram Charan in the lead role
Kiara Advani
Image: Shankar Shanmugham's Instagram
Over the last few years, Saif Ali Khan has been impressing upon his fans varied & captivative script choices. The actor will be seen donning a villainous role in NTR 30 aka Devara
Saif Ali Khan
Image: Yuvasudha Arts' Instagram
Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt has always been a producer's favorite choice down south. Post KGF Chapter 2, the actor is doing around 5 pan-India films like KD: The Devil, Raja Deluxe, Double Ismart, Leo and Sheron Di Kaum Punjabi
Sanjay Dutt
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
B'Town diva Janhvi Kapoor is heading for her big Telugu debut soon. The actress has signed up as the female lead In Jr. NTR's Devara
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Yuvasudha Arts' Instagram
Bobby Deol is living his golden era. The actor has exciting projects in his kitty. And now, he is all set to play the main antagonist in Suriya's Kanguva & Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veeramallu
Bobby Deol
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
BIG B is one such rare actor who doesn't take any break from working. The 80-year-old actor is continuously winning hearts with his performances in the exciting films. Soon, he will be seen in a crucial role in Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
Soon to star alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi has signed for a big pan-Indian venture. The actor will play villain in Pawan Kalyan's OG
Emraan Hashmi
Image: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram
Known for her hot dance moves, Disha Patani is playing the female lead in Suriya's period action film Kanguva. This would be her Tamil debut in a pan-Indian venture
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani's Instagram
After the sensational success of Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur is in demand in South cinema. The actress has signed multiple Pan-Indian films - Hi Nanna with Nani, a love story with Vijay Deverakonda, and a film with Sivakarthikeyan
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
B'Town diva Deepika Padukone is the female lead in the Prabhas starrer big pan-world film, Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD