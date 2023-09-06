Heading 3

B'town actors worked in Pakistani films

Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah did two films in Pakistan, Khuda Ke Liye starring Fawad Khan, Iman Ali and Shaan Shahid in 2007 and Zinda Bhaag starring Amna Ilyas and Khurram Patras in 2013

Naseeruddin Shah

Image: IMDB

Late legendary Indian actor Om Puri has done several films in Pakistan. He was seen in movie Actor in Law in 2016. Although, he faced certain  backlashes for working in Pakistan despite that he always talked about peace between the two countries

 Om Puri

Image: IMDB

Kirron Kher did a Pakistani film, Kamosh Pani in 2003 which won several international accolades including best Actress Award to Kirron Kher at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland

Image: IMDB

Kirron Kher

Vinod Khanna debuted in Pakistan cinema with the film Godfather: The Legend Continues and played the main role. It was a remake of the famous film of Hollywood of the same name

Vinod Khanna

Image: IMDB

Arbaaz Khan

Image: IMDB

In Godfather: The legend Continues many Indian stars acted, among which Arbaaz Khan was one of them

Shweta Tiwari is a popular Indian actress who have also worked in a Pakistani action romantic film Sultanat which was released in 2014. Shweta played the role of Pari in this film

 Shweta Tiwari

Image: IMDB

Popular for his comic timing, Johny Lever did a Pakistani film Love Mein Ghum released in 2011

Johnny Lever

Image: IMDB

Arya, Son of Raj Babbar, who did many Punjabi and Bollywood movies also worked in a Pakistani film Virsa with Pakistani actress Mehreen Raheel

Arya Babbar

Image: IMDB

The Bad-man of Bollywood also played the bad role in Pakistani film Virsa which starred  Arya Babbar in the lead

Gulshan Grover

Image: IMDB

Shilpa Shukla who debuted with Bollywood film Chak De India also did a Pakistani film Khamosh Pani along with Kirron Kher

Shilpa Shukla

Image: IMDB

