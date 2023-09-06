Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 06, 2023
B'town actors worked in Pakistani films
Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah did two films in Pakistan, Khuda Ke Liye starring Fawad Khan, Iman Ali and Shaan Shahid in 2007 and Zinda Bhaag starring Amna Ilyas and Khurram Patras in 2013
Naseeruddin Shah
Image: IMDB
Late legendary Indian actor Om Puri has done several films in Pakistan. He was seen in movie Actor in Law in 2016. Although, he faced certain backlashes for working in Pakistan despite that he always talked about peace between the two countries
Om Puri
Image: IMDB
Kirron Kher did a Pakistani film, Kamosh Pani in 2003 which won several international accolades including best Actress Award to Kirron Kher at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland
Image: IMDB
Kirron Kher
Vinod Khanna debuted in Pakistan cinema with the film Godfather: The Legend Continues and played the main role. It was a remake of the famous film of Hollywood of the same name
Vinod Khanna
Image: IMDB
Arbaaz Khan
Image: IMDB
In Godfather: The legend Continues many Indian stars acted, among which Arbaaz Khan was one of them
Shweta Tiwari is a popular Indian actress who have also worked in a Pakistani action romantic film Sultanat which was released in 2014. Shweta played the role of Pari in this film
Shweta Tiwari
Image: IMDB
Popular for his comic timing, Johny Lever did a Pakistani film Love Mein Ghum released in 2011
Johnny Lever
Image: IMDB
Arya, Son of Raj Babbar, who did many Punjabi and Bollywood movies also worked in a Pakistani film Virsa with Pakistani actress Mehreen Raheel
Arya Babbar
Image: IMDB
The Bad-man of Bollywood also played the bad role in Pakistani film Virsa which starred Arya Babbar in the lead
Gulshan Grover
Image: IMDB
Shilpa Shukla who debuted with Bollywood film Chak De India also did a Pakistani film Khamosh Pani along with Kirron Kher
Shilpa Shukla
Image: IMDB
