B’town actresses as bridesmaids

We all dream of having a wedding as grand as the ones we see in B-town. But have you ever wondered what it would be like to have your favorite Bollywood diva as your bridesmaid?
Bollywood bridesmaid
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Here's what we think these actresses would be like as bridesmaids. Who would you choose?
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Choose
Choosing Kiara as your bridesmaid means inviting a sophisticated blend of grace and charm. Her keen eye for detail ensures that every wedding moment is a seamless and enchanting experience
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Kiara Advani
Alia, your dynamic bridesmaid who injects life and laughter into every wedding festivity. Her knack for adapting to the vibrant energy of celebrations makes her the heartbeat of your bridal squad
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Katrinas epitomizes elegance and sophistication, making her the ultimate bridesmaid for a glamorous affair. Her pursuit of perfection ensures every wedding detail, from decor to attire, is flawless
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Envision Deepika as your bridesmaid, a beacon of discipline and focus. Her dedication guarantees that each wedding task is met with precision, creating an atmosphere of tranquillity amid the wedding buzz
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Enter Anushka, your bridesmaid extraordinaire, with real-life wedding planning experience from Band Baaja Baaraat. She brings invaluable insights and enthusiasm, turning your big day into pure magic
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Meet Ananya, your modern bridesmaid who effortlessly blends style with fun. With a tech-savvy edge, she ensures your wedding is captured and shared in the most delightful way possible
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Embrace Sonam Kapoor's glamor and trendsetting style in your bridal squad. As a creative force, she infuses innovative ideas that elevate your wedding celebrations to an unforgettable level
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani’s bridesmaid style will be super-sensuous and glamorous. She will end up giving us some inspiring fashion moments