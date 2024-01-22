Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

January 22, 2024

B’town actresses as bridesmaids

We all dream of having a wedding as grand as the ones we see in B-town. But have you ever wondered what it would be like to have your favorite Bollywood diva as your bridesmaid? 

Bollywood bridesmaid 

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Here's what we think these actresses would be like as bridesmaids. Who would you choose?

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Choose

Choosing Kiara as your bridesmaid means inviting a sophisticated blend of grace and charm. Her keen eye for detail ensures that every wedding moment is a seamless and enchanting experience

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

Kiara Advani

Alia, your dynamic bridesmaid who injects life and laughter into every wedding festivity. Her knack for adapting to the vibrant energy of celebrations makes her the heartbeat of your bridal squad

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Katrinas epitomizes elegance and sophistication, making her the ultimate bridesmaid for a glamorous affair. Her pursuit of perfection ensures every wedding detail, from decor to attire, is flawless

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Envision Deepika as your bridesmaid, a beacon of discipline and focus. Her dedication guarantees that each wedding task is met with precision, creating an atmosphere of tranquillity amid the wedding buzz

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Enter Anushka, your bridesmaid extraordinaire, with real-life wedding planning experience from Band Baaja Baaraat. She brings invaluable insights and enthusiasm, turning your big day into pure magic

Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Meet Ananya, your modern bridesmaid who effortlessly blends style with fun. With a tech-savvy edge, she ensures your wedding is captured and shared in the most delightful way possible

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Embrace Sonam Kapoor's glamor and trendsetting style in your bridal squad. As a creative force, she infuses innovative ideas that elevate your wedding celebrations to an unforgettable level

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Disha Patani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani’s bridesmaid style will be super-sensuous and glamorous. She will end up giving us some inspiring fashion moments 

