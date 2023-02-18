FEB 18, 2023
B’Town Celebs Born In February
Indian actor, former model, and Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff was born on 1st February 1957
Image: Jackie Shroff Instagram
Jackie Shroff
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
The Mohabbatein star Shamita Shetty’s birthday is on 2nd February and she was born in 1979
Shamita Shetty
The beautiful actress Urmila Matondkar turned 49 this year on 4th February
Image: Urmila Matondkar Instagram
Urmila Matondkar
Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday on 5th February and his birth year is 1976
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan
The gorgeous Nora Fatehi’s birthday is on 6th February and she celebrated her birthday in Dubai this year
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Amrita Singh
Actress and Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh was born on 9th February 1958
Video Source: Karan Singh Grover Instagram
Karan Singh Grover
New dad in B’Town Karan Singh Grover’s birthday is on 23rd February
On 25th February 1994, beautiful Urvashi Rautela was born
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Urvashi Rautela
Shahid Kapoor was born on 25th February 1981
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
