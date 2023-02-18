Heading 3

FEB 18, 2023

B’Town Celebs Born In February

Indian actor, former model, and Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff was born on 1st February 1957

Image: Jackie Shroff Instagram 

Jackie Shroff

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram 

The Mohabbatein star Shamita Shetty’s birthday is on 2nd February and she was born in 1979

Shamita Shetty

The beautiful actress Urmila Matondkar turned 49 this year on 4th February 

Image: Urmila Matondkar Instagram 

Urmila Matondkar 

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday on 5th February and his birth year is 1976

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram 

Abhishek Bachchan

The gorgeous Nora Fatehi’s birthday is on 6th February and she celebrated her birthday in Dubai this year 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Amrita Singh

Actress and Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh was born on 9th February 1958

Video Source: Karan Singh Grover Instagram 

Karan Singh Grover 

New dad in B’Town Karan Singh Grover’s birthday is on 23rd February 

On 25th February 1994, beautiful Urvashi Rautela was born 

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

Urvashi Rautela

Shahid Kapoor was born on 25th February 1981

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram 

Shahid Kapoor 

