Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

april 16, 2024

B'town Celebs’ Fav Holiday Destinations


Bollywood celebrities inspire us with tidbits about their lives. Read on to know more about some holiday destinations frequented by your Bollywood heartthrob

Bollywood’s fav vacation spots

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Bollywood's King Khan is a regular visitor to Dubai. Not only is he the brand ambassador for Dubai tourism, but he also owns a sea-facing apartment in the city

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Dubai: SRK

Ranveer Singh expressed his love for Switzerland on Instagram, praising its landscapes, chocolate, watches, and neutrality. Switzerland caters to nature lovers, history buffs, and luxury enthusiasts, promising enchanting experiences for all visitors

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Switzerland: Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt enjoys traveling to NYC for its bustling atmosphere, iconic landmarks, diverse culture, and unique experiences like Central Park and the Empire State Building

New York: Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Priyanka Chopra enjoys visiting Tuscany for its vineyards, countryside, and villages, where she unwinds amidst rich culture and hospitality. She delights in Italian cuisine, scenic views, and peaceful moments away from her busy career

Tuscany: Priyanka Chopra 

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif love the Maldives for its beauty and relaxation. It's a tropical paradise with clear waters, sandy beaches, overwater bungalows, tranquility, adventure, and romantic settings, perfect for snorkeling, diving, spa treatments, cocktails by the pool, and stunning sunsets

Maldives: Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sara Ali Khan loves traveling, with Turkey being a favorite destination. One can explore Istanbul's markets, Antalya's beaches, Ephesus ruins, Turkish cuisine, Blue Mosque, Bosphorus strait and hot air balloon rides in Cappadocia

Turkey: Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Maldives, a picturesque South Asian destination nestled by the ocean, has evolved into a sought-after tourist spot over the years, drawing numerous celebrities. Parineeti affectionately refers to the Maldives as her 'second home’

Maldives: Parineeti Chopra

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Bips is passionate about Goa, known for its diverse activities like exploring the seas, historical expeditions, nightlife, scuba diving, surfing, and relaxing on fantastic beaches

Goa: Bipasha Basu

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Thailand: Nargis Fakhri

Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Nargis enjoys traveling to various destinations, with Thailand being one of her top choices

