Bollywood celebrities inspire us with tidbits about their lives. Read on to know more about some holiday destinations frequented by your Bollywood heartthrob
Bollywood’s fav vacation spots
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Bollywood's King Khan is a regular visitor to Dubai. Not only is he the brand ambassador for Dubai tourism, but he also owns a sea-facing apartment in the city
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Dubai: SRK
Ranveer Singh expressed his love for Switzerland on Instagram, praising its landscapes, chocolate, watches, and neutrality. Switzerland caters to nature lovers, history buffs, and luxury enthusiasts, promising enchanting experiences for all visitors
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Switzerland: Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt enjoys traveling to NYC for its bustling atmosphere, iconic landmarks, diverse culture, and unique experiences like Central Park and the Empire State Building
New York: Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Priyanka Chopra enjoys visiting Tuscany for its vineyards, countryside, and villages, where she unwinds amidst rich culture and hospitality. She delights in Italian cuisine, scenic views, and peaceful moments away from her busy career
Tuscany: Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif love the Maldives for its beauty and relaxation. It's a tropical paradise with clear waters, sandy beaches, overwater bungalows, tranquility, adventure, and romantic settings, perfect for snorkeling, diving, spa treatments, cocktails by the pool, and stunning sunsets
Maldives: Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sara Ali Khan loves traveling, with Turkey being a favorite destination. One can explore Istanbul's markets, Antalya's beaches, Ephesus ruins, Turkish cuisine, Blue Mosque, Bosphorus strait and hot air balloon rides in Cappadocia
Turkey: Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Maldives, a picturesque South Asian destination nestled by the ocean, has evolved into a sought-after tourist spot over the years, drawing numerous celebrities. Parineeti affectionately refers to the Maldives as her 'second home’
Maldives: Parineeti Chopra
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Bips is passionate about Goa, known for its diverse activities like exploring the seas, historical expeditions, nightlife, scuba diving, surfing, and relaxing on fantastic beaches
Goa: Bipasha Basu
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Thailand: Nargis Fakhri
Image: Nargis Fakhri Instagram
Nargis enjoys traveling to various destinations, with Thailand being one of her top choices