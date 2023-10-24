Heading 3

23 OCTOBER, 2023

B'town Celebs who entered Bigg Boss 

She was first seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 3 in 2009. Shamita also participated in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15

Shamita Shetty

Image: Shamita Shetty’s Instagram

Rahul RoyIn 2006, the Aashiqui actor participated in and won the first season of the game show Bigg Boss

Rahul Roy

Image: Rahul Roy’s Instagram

She was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 (Hindi), where she finished up as the 4th runner-up

Pooja Bhatt

Image: Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram

The younger sister of Kajol, Tanisha, was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 7 and became the 1st runner-up

Tanisha Mukerji 

Image: Tanisha Mukerji’s Instagram

Known for films like Hulchul and Chup Chup Ke, Shakti Kapoor got evicted on the 28th day of Bigg Boss 5

Shakti Kapoor

Image: Shakti Kapoor's Instagram

She was a celebrity contestant in the ninth season of Bigg Boss and got evicted on day 51

Rimi Sen

Image: Rimi Sen’s Instagram

She participated in Bigg Boss in 2009 and ended up as the second runner-up on the show

Poonam Dhillon

Image: Poonam Dhillon’s Instagram

The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss season 8

 Minissha Lamba

Image: Minissha Lamba’s Instagram

He was seen in Bigg Boss 16 but walked out of the show due to professional commitments

Sajid Khan

Image: Sajid Khan’s Instagram

Actress Mannara Chopra has entered BB17. She has previously done a Bollywood film, Zid, and several South films. She is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra

 Mannara Chopra

Image: Mannara Chopra's Instagram 

