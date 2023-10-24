Heading 3
B'town Celebs who entered Bigg Boss
She was first seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 3 in 2009. Shamita also participated in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15
Shamita Shetty
Image: Shamita Shetty’s Instagram
Rahul RoyIn 2006, the Aashiqui actor participated in and won the first season of the game show Bigg Boss
Rahul Roy
Image: Rahul Roy’s Instagram
She was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 (Hindi), where she finished up as the 4th runner-up
Pooja Bhatt
Image: Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram
The younger sister of Kajol, Tanisha, was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 7 and became the 1st runner-up
Tanisha Mukerji
Image: Tanisha Mukerji’s Instagram
Known for films like Hulchul and Chup Chup Ke, Shakti Kapoor got evicted on the 28th day of Bigg Boss 5
Shakti Kapoor
Image: Shakti Kapoor's Instagram
She was a celebrity contestant in the ninth season of Bigg Boss and got evicted on day 51
Rimi Sen
Image: Rimi Sen’s Instagram
She participated in Bigg Boss in 2009 and ended up as the second runner-up on the show
Poonam Dhillon
Image: Poonam Dhillon’s Instagram
The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss season 8
Minissha Lamba
Image: Minissha Lamba’s Instagram
He was seen in Bigg Boss 16 but walked out of the show due to professional commitments
Sajid Khan
Image: Sajid Khan’s Instagram
Actress Mannara Chopra has entered BB17. She has previously done a Bollywood film, Zid, and several South films. She is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra
Mannara Chopra
Image: Mannara Chopra's Instagram
