B’town celebs who won international awards

For his portrayal in Newton, Rajkummar Rao got the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Actor
Rajkummar Rao
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
The late actor won the Asian Film Award for Best Actor for his superb performance in the movie The Lunchbox
Irrfan Khan
Image: Irrfan Khan Instagram
Anupam Kher was presented with the 'Honoured Guest' award by the U.S state of Texas
Anupam Kher
Image Anupam Kher Instagram
King Khan won France's highest civilian honour, the Knight of the Legion Honour for his cinematic achivements
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Aishwarya Rai won France's second highest civilian honour, the Order of the Arts and Literature
Aishwarya Rai
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
In 2009, AR Rahman received two Academy Awards for his work in Slumdog Millionaire. He's the first Asian to win two Academy Awards in a single year
AR Rahman
Image: AR Rahman Instagram
Radhika Apte won the Tribeca Award for Best Actress in the International Category for her role in the film Madly
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
Radhika Apte
For her portrayal in the US sitcom 'Quantico,' Priyanka Chopra clinched the People's Choice Award in the Favourite Actress category
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Big B has won four international film awards. He was awarded the Knight of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian honour, as well as the Actor of the Century Award at the Alexandria International Film Festival in Egypt
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
In addition, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Asian Film Festival in 2010