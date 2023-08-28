Heading 3

August 28, 2023

B’town celebs who won international awards

For his portrayal in Newton, Rajkummar Rao got the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Actor

Rajkummar Rao

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

The late actor won the Asian Film Award for Best Actor for his superb performance in the movie The Lunchbox

Irrfan Khan

Image: Irrfan Khan Instagram

Anupam Kher was presented with the 'Honoured Guest' award by the U.S state of Texas

Anupam Kher

Image Anupam Kher Instagram 

King Khan won France's highest civilian honour, the Knight of the Legion Honour for his cinematic achivements

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai won France's second highest civilian honour, the Order of the Arts and Literature

Aishwarya Rai 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

In 2009, AR Rahman received two Academy Awards for his work in Slumdog Millionaire. He's the first Asian to win two Academy Awards in a single year

AR Rahman

Image: AR Rahman Instagram

Radhika Apte won the Tribeca Award for Best Actress in the International Category for her role in the film Madly

Image: Radhika Apte Instagram

Radhika Apte

For her portrayal in the US sitcom 'Quantico,' Priyanka Chopra clinched the People's Choice Award in the Favourite Actress category

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Big B has won four international film awards. He was awarded the Knight of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian honour, as well as the Actor of the Century Award at the Alexandria International Film Festival in Egypt

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

In addition, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Asian Film Festival in 2010

Big B continues to win 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

