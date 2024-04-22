Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

april 22, 2024

B'town characters that touched our lives


Geet's bubbliness and positive vibes surely made us all smile in the movie. She taught us how to live life fully and with an open heart

Geet, JAB WE MET

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Ishaan Awasthi made us all realize the value of hard work and determination. His simplicity and wholesomeness left a lasting impression on us

Image: IMDb

Ishaan Awashti, TAARE ZAMEEN PAR

Rancho's optimism and passion were so well portrayed through the character. He taught everyone poignant life lessons that we all still follow

Image: IMDb

Rancho, 3 IDIOTS

His humor and fun-loving personality made everyone smile. The soulful poetry he wrote resonated with our hearts

Imran, ZNMD

Image: IMDb

Kaira, DEAR ZINDAGI

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Kaira's character was portrayed as raw and real. She makes us realize that it is our flaws that make us human and that there is nothing wrong with having to talk about our mental health freely

One of the most iconic characters in Bollywood history, Babu Rao's silliness and innocence made us all laugh out loud and taught us to enjoy the simple things in life

Babu Rao, HERA PHERI

Image: IMDb

This character single-handedly changed the definition of masculinity. His soft-spoken and calm behavior charms us all

Jai, JAANE TU YA JAANE NA

Image: IMDb

A story of self-discovery, Kangana Ranaut's relatable and heartfelt performance in the movie won a thousand hearts

Rani, QUEEN

Image: IMDb

She was a truly entertaining character; she reminded us all of our grandmoms. Blatant, loud, and hilarious, she definitely made us feel at home

Dadi, BADHAAI HO

Image: IMDb

Anand, ANAND

Image: IMDb

This life-loving character touched our lives with his warm affection, all the while hiding his sadness behind his smile

