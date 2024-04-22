Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
april 22, 2024
B'town characters that touched our lives
Geet's bubbliness and positive vibes surely made us all smile in the movie. She taught us how to live life fully and with an open heart
Geet, JAB WE MET
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Ishaan Awasthi made us all realize the value of hard work and determination. His simplicity and wholesomeness left a lasting impression on us
Image: IMDb
Ishaan Awashti, TAARE ZAMEEN PAR
Rancho's optimism and passion were so well portrayed through the character. He taught everyone poignant life lessons that we all still follow
Image: IMDb
Rancho, 3 IDIOTS
His humor and fun-loving personality made everyone smile. The soulful poetry he wrote resonated with our hearts
Imran, ZNMD
Image: IMDb
Kaira, DEAR ZINDAGI
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Kaira's character was portrayed as raw and real. She makes us realize that it is our flaws that make us human and that there is nothing wrong with having to talk about our mental health freely
One of the most iconic characters in Bollywood history, Babu Rao's silliness and innocence made us all laugh out loud and taught us to enjoy the simple things in life
Babu Rao, HERA PHERI
Image: IMDb
This character single-handedly changed the definition of masculinity. His soft-spoken and calm behavior charms us all
Jai, JAANE TU YA JAANE NA
Image: IMDb
A story of self-discovery, Kangana Ranaut's relatable and heartfelt performance in the movie won a thousand hearts
Rani, QUEEN
Image: IMDb
She was a truly entertaining character; she reminded us all of our grandmoms. Blatant, loud, and hilarious, she definitely made us feel at home
Dadi, BADHAAI HO
Image: IMDb
Anand, ANAND
Image: IMDb
This life-loving character touched our lives with his warm affection, all the while hiding his sadness behind his smile
