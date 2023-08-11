Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
August 11, 2023
B'town family feuds that made news
'Parivaars That stay together are the happiest' has been Bollywood mantra for long
La familia
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
While movies like hum Saath Saath Hain and Kabhi Khushi kabhi Ghum had family feuds as their themes, they failed to show that these fights can get ugly
Family feuds
Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
As ideal as the stars appear in their reel life families, the reality however seems flawed
Reality
Image: Soni Razdan Instagram
Here are some of the B'town celebs who grabbed the headlines because of their family conflicts
Made headlines
Image: Soni Razdan Instagram
The feud Began when Govinda chose the Kapil Sharma show for his Dil promotion instead of Krushna Abhishek's Comedy Nights Live!
Govinda and Krushna Abhishek
Image: Krushna & govinda Instagram
The Roshan family made headlines when Sunaina Roshan opened up about dating a Muslim guy against her family's wishes
Sunaina Roshan vs family
Image: Sunaina Roshan Instagram
The conflict began when Ranbir opened up about his dad and mom's turbulent relationship and regular fights which kept him disturbed
Ranbir Kapoor vs Rishi Kapoor
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Aamir had a long battle with his father over his brother's custody back in 2007
Aamir Khan vs his father
Image: Aamir Khan production Instagram
Ameesha Patel had once sued her parents in court over money matters
Ameesha Patel vs parents
Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram
Due to an internal family feud, Neetu Singh and Babita Kapoor had been in a cold war for 25 years and were later reunited
Neetu Singh vs Babita Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Bollywood life & popxo
information source
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.