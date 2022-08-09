Heading 3
BTown films on Indian Freedom Struggle
The Legend of Bhagat Singh starred Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh and it was released in the year 2002. It is the story of how Bhagat Singh fought against the Britishers
The Legend Of Bhagat Singh
Gandhi is a 1982 period biographical film based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, who fought against the British Empire during the 20th century
Gandhi
Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role is the story of a man who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar
Sardar Udham
The film starring Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan depicts the Chittagong Uprising which was an attempt to raid the armoury of police and auxiliary forces in Chittagong
Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey
23rd March 1931: Shaheed
This is a 2002 film starring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol that reels the events leading up to the hanging of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and his aides Rajguru and Sukhdev on 23 March 1931
Mangal Pandey: The Rising starring Aamir Khan as Mangal Pandey, Rani Mukerji and Amisha Patel was Ketan Mehta’s attempt to unroll real-life incidents of the first freedom revolutionary of the nation
Mangal Pandey: The Rising
The film culminates with India gaining freedom on 15th August 1947, but the legend to which India had owed so much, vanished
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero
The film portrays Veer opposing the British Raj openly and getting arrested, attempting to escape while being transferred to India and finishes with India's Independence
Veer Savarkar
This film directed by Bedabrata Pain starring Manoj Bajpayee in the role of Surya Sen is plotted upon real-life events of India's (now in Bangladesh) Chittagong Uprising
Chittagong
This classic film illustrates Paresh Rawal portraying the life of India's Iron Man Sardar Vallabhai Patel
Sardar
