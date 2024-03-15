“I'm not here to dictate to her or choose a life for her. I'm here to be her mom in a way that I'm discovering on a day-to-day basis. I just want to see her happy, healthy, and grow to be a secure person. A person who is comfortable being herself”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
“Motherhood changed me. It changed my body, my hair, my breasts, my skin, my priorities, and my fears. But you should see my heart, oh, how my heart has grown”
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
“Motherhood is an amazing feeling, and if you get to relive those special moments while working, it works as the icing on the cake”
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol
“Being a mother is learning about the strengths you didn't know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed”
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
“As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you”
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
“Just because a woman gives birth to a child doesn't make her a mother. How she raises one, makes one”
Sushmita Sen
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
“Motherhood is a very fulfilling experience but it is also incredibly rewarding and frustrating in equal amounts. Being a parent is without any doubt, one of the most difficult things that you can do in life”
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
“The best part of being a mom to my two kids is that it makes me a kid too. I learn so much from them every day”
Twinkle Khanna
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
“There are constant reminders you give yourself that just because you are going to work doesn’t mean you love your child less. A mother who decides to be at home after giving birth is as beautiful a mother as the one who decides to work”
Neha Dhupia
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
“A working mom can set the right example for her child, and that it’s also crucial that a child sees his mother happy and fulfilled”