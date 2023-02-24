FEB 24, 2023
B'town stars Who Aren't On Social Media
Aamir Khan decided to quit social media after his 56th birthday
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Rani Mukerji stays away from all kind of social media platforms
Rani Mukerji
Saif Ali Khan has never made any social media account but his wife Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures of him on her Instagram
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor does not have any social media account but his wife Alia Bhatt is active on her social page and shares pictures of them
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor
Loveyatri fame actress Warina Hussain has made her exit from all social media platforms
Image: Pinkvilla
Warina Hussain
Image: Pinkvilla
Rekha
The veteran actress Rekha does not use social media at all
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan is not a social media person but her granddaughter Navya Naveli shares her pictures often on her own Instagram account
Amrita Singh might not be on social media but her daughter Sara Ali Khan shares pictures with her mother on her account
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Amrita Singh
Indian filmmaker Aditya Chopra is not on social media as well
Image: Pinkvilla
Aditya Chopra
