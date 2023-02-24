Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 24, 2023

B'town stars Who Aren't On Social Media

Aamir Khan decided to quit social media after his 56th birthday 

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan

Image: Pinkvilla


Rani Mukerji stays away from all kind of social media platforms

Rani Mukerji

Katrina-Janhvi: Celebs In Bejeweled Dress

Sara Ali Khan’s No Makeup Looks


Saif Ali Khan has never made any social media account but his wife Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures of him on her Instagram

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor does not have any social media account but his wife Alia Bhatt is active on her social page and shares pictures of them

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir Kapoor

Loveyatri fame actress Warina Hussain has made her exit from all social media platforms

Image: Pinkvilla

Warina Hussain

Image: Pinkvilla

Rekha

The veteran actress Rekha does not use social media at all

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan is not a social media person but her granddaughter Navya Naveli shares her pictures often on her own Instagram account 

Amrita Singh might not be on social media but her daughter Sara Ali Khan shares pictures with her mother on her account 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Amrita Singh

Indian filmmaker Aditya Chopra is not on social media as well

Image: Pinkvilla

Aditya Chopra

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here