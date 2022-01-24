Entertainment
Jan 24, 2022
Btown stars who worked with South celebs
Akshay Kumar & Tamannaah Bhatia
Akshay Kumar co-starred with Tamannaah Bhatia in the 2014 flick, Entertainment, which was a commercial failure and garnered mixed reviews from critics
Image: IMDb
Ajay Devgn & Kajal Aggarwal
Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal co-starred in the Rohit Shetty directorial, Singham, and their chemistry was praised by the audience
Image: IMDb
The film went on to become a box office success and received favourable reviews from critics
Image: IMDb
Aamir Khan & Asin
Aamir Khan co-starred with Asin in the 2008 flick, Ghajini, and their chemistry was widely praised
Image: IMDb
The film received positive reviews from critics and went on to become an all-time blockbuster
Image: IMDb
Sonam Kapoor & Dhanush
In 2013, Sonam co-starred with Dhanush in the Aanand L. Rai directorial, Raanjhanaa, which became a box office success
Image: IMDb
Shraddha Kapoor & Prabhas
In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor co-starred alongside Prabhas in the Sujeeth directorial, Saaho. The film went on to have a mediocre box office performance
Image: IMDb
Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush
Sara Ali Khan starred alongside Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's latest release, Atrangi Re. The film had a favourable reception and was well received by the general public
Image: IMDb
