Jan 24, 2022

Btown stars who worked with South celebs

Akshay Kumar & Tamannaah Bhatia

Akshay Kumar co-starred with Tamannaah Bhatia in the 2014 flick, Entertainment, which was a commercial failure and garnered mixed reviews from critics

Ajay Devgn & Kajal Aggarwal

Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal co-starred in the Rohit Shetty directorial, Singham, and their chemistry was praised by the audience

The film went on to become a box office success and received favourable reviews from critics

Aamir Khan & Asin

Aamir Khan co-starred with Asin in the 2008 flick, Ghajini, and their chemistry was widely praised

The film received positive reviews from critics and went on to become an all-time blockbuster

Sonam Kapoor & Dhanush

In 2013, Sonam co-starred with Dhanush in the Aanand L. Rai directorial, Raanjhanaa, which became a box office success

Shraddha Kapoor & Prabhas

In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor co-starred alongside Prabhas in the Sujeeth directorial, Saaho. The film went on to have a mediocre box office performance

Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan starred alongside Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's latest release, Atrangi Re. The film had a favourable reception and was well received by the general public

