BTS And BLACKPINK Common Ambassadorships

june 11, 2023

Entertainment

Both groups have gained immense global popularity, attracting millions of fans worldwide and achieving remarkable success in the music industry.

Global Popularity

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

ARMYs and BLINKs, the devoted fan bases of BTS and BLACKPINK, show unwavering support through fan projects, streaming, and live events.

Strong Fanbase

Source: BLACKPINK Instagram 

BTS members are becoming prominent luxury brand ambassadors, collaborating with fashion houses like Dior, Valentino, Celine, and Louis Vuitton, among others.

BTS’ Brand Ambassadorships

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Since their debut, the BLACKPINK member have been coveted brand ambassadors, securing notable partnerships and strengthening their influence in the industry.

BLACKPINK’s Brand Ambassadorships

Source: YG Entertainment 

Taehyung of BTS and Lisa of BLACKPINK have been chosen as global brand ambassadors for the renowned French luxury brand Celine.

BTS’ V & BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Source: V Instagram 

Park Jimin of BTS and Jisoo of BLACKPINK have been selected as brand ambassadors for the renowned French luxury brand, Christian Dior.

BTS’ Jimin & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Source: Jimin Instagram & Jisoo Instagram 

Jimin has been unveiled as the global brand ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co, joining Rosè in representing the renowned company

BTS’ Jimin & BLACKPINK’s Rosè

Source: Jimin Instagram & Rosè Instagram 

Jennie of BLACKPINK shines in Calvin Klein's women's line, while BTS' Jungkook recently joined as an ambassador, expanding their impressive roster.

BTS’ Jungkook & BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC & Jennie Instagram 

SUGA has collaborated with Valentino and the NBA, RM partners with Bottega Veneta, and J-Hope represents Louis Vuitton, while Jin's ambassadorship is yet to be announced.

BTS’ Brand Lineups

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK has established partnerships with esteemed brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent, Cartier, Bulgari, Hera, Chum-Churum, Kiss Me, Adidas, Vivo, and others.

BLACKPINK’s Brand Lineups

Source: YG Entertainment 

