Both groups have gained immense global popularity, attracting millions of fans worldwide and achieving remarkable success in the music industry.
Global Popularity
ARMYs and BLINKs, the devoted fan bases of BTS and BLACKPINK, show unwavering support through fan projects, streaming, and live events.
Strong Fanbase
BTS members are becoming prominent luxury brand ambassadors, collaborating with fashion houses like Dior, Valentino, Celine, and Louis Vuitton, among others.
BTS’ Brand Ambassadorships
Since their debut, the BLACKPINK member have been coveted brand ambassadors, securing notable partnerships and strengthening their influence in the industry.
BLACKPINK’s Brand Ambassadorships
Taehyung of BTS and Lisa of BLACKPINK have been chosen as global brand ambassadors for the renowned French luxury brand Celine.
BTS’ V & BLACKPINK’s Lisa
Park Jimin of BTS and Jisoo of BLACKPINK have been selected as brand ambassadors for the renowned French luxury brand, Christian Dior.
BTS’ Jimin & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
Jimin has been unveiled as the global brand ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co, joining Rosè in representing the renowned company
BTS’ Jimin & BLACKPINK’s Rosè
Jennie of BLACKPINK shines in Calvin Klein's women's line, while BTS' Jungkook recently joined as an ambassador, expanding their impressive roster.
BTS’ Jungkook & BLACKPINK’s Jennie
SUGA has collaborated with Valentino and the NBA, RM partners with Bottega Veneta, and J-Hope represents Louis Vuitton, while Jin's ambassadorship is yet to be announced.
BTS’ Brand Lineups
BLACKPINK has established partnerships with esteemed brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent, Cartier, Bulgari, Hera, Chum-Churum, Kiss Me, Adidas, Vivo, and others.
BLACKPINK’s Brand Lineups
