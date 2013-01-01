BTS as Bollywood films
BTS is one of the biggest boy band currently consisting of members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Who are BTS?
BTS made their debut in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
When did they debut
As of now, most of the BTS members are fulfilling their mandatory military service
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Current activities
RM, known for his intellect and leadership in BTS, can be associated with 3 Idiots, a film that explores unconventional paths to success and challenges societal norms
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM as 3 Idiots
The movie exudes a healing atmosphere, connecting with Jin, the oldest member who has always taken care of each BTS member
Jin as Dear Zindagi
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA's background in rap and hip-hop aligns well with Gully Boy, as both highlight the journey of individuals breaking societal norms and expressing themselves through their art
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA as Gully Boy
J-Hope's vibrant personality and love for life resonate with the theme of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which celebrates friendship, adventure, and making the most out of life
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, blending romance, drama, and mystery, complements Jimin's expressive abilities in dance and performance
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai
The romantic, aesthetic elements of the movie, paired with its musical aspects, align perfectly with V's vibe
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
V as Mohabbatein
Jungkook exudes a superhero energy and vibe, coupled with his striking looks, making him a perfect fit for Krrish
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook as Krrish