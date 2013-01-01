Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBEr 17, 2023

Entertainment

BTS as Bollywood films

BTS is one of the biggest boy band currently consisting of members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Who are BTS?

BTS made their debut in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

When did they debut

As of now, most of the BTS members are fulfilling their mandatory military service

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Current activities

RM, known for his intellect and leadership in BTS, can be associated with 3 Idiots, a film that explores unconventional paths to success and challenges societal norms

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM as 3 Idiots 

The movie exudes a healing atmosphere, connecting with Jin, the oldest member who has always taken care of each BTS member

Jin as Dear Zindagi

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

SUGA's background in rap and hip-hop aligns well with Gully Boy, as both highlight the journey of individuals breaking societal norms and expressing themselves through their art

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

SUGA as Gully Boy

J-Hope's vibrant personality and love for life resonate with the theme of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which celebrates friendship, adventure, and making the most out of life

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, blending romance, drama, and mystery, complements Jimin's expressive abilities in dance and performance

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

The romantic, aesthetic elements of the movie, paired with its musical aspects, align perfectly with V's vibe

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

V as Mohabbatein

Jungkook exudes a superhero energy and vibe, coupled with his striking looks, making him a perfect fit for Krrish

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook as Krrish 

